Indoor Air Quality Initiative to Safely Reopen 500 Churches in the DMV area ahead of Easter

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroKlenz, an innovative manufacturer of patented air quality products for commercial and residential settings, and AIM-X, a global health care supply company, join religious leaders and additional air purification experts to help 500 local churches restore a sense of security among their congregants with a holistic plan for safe indoor gatherings before Easter Sunday.



The consortium will provide guidance for an Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Initiative for religious spaces to take part in the Biden Administration’s “Clean Air Buildings Challenge.” Together, members behind the IAQ Initiative will use grant support to supply educational materials for churchgoers, assistance with comprehensive IAQ reports for religious centers, installation of EnviroKlenz air systems, and provide financing and grants for qualifying centers of worship.

The EnviroKlenz Air System Plus combines patented advanced chemistry technology, germicidal UVC and HEPA filtration to remove toxic particulates, allergens, bacteria and viruses, allowing for quick and easy placement to increase filtration where needed during times of worship. EnviroKlenz is rolled out in businesses and homes worldwide, including throughout DC and in Baltimore, Fairfax and DC Public School classrooms.

“Throughout times of crisis, churches have always been a source of stability and comfort in our communities,” said Bill Sanford, Chairman and CEO of Timilon Corporation. “We at Timilon are fortunate to be working with church leaders who recognize the importance of taking the necessary steps to provide a safe and healthy indoor air environment throughout their facilities.”

On March 17, 2022, the US Government launched the “Clean Air in Buildings Challenge,” wherein the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in collaboration with the Department of Energy and the CDC, published a best practice guide for improving indoor air quality in order to reduce the risk of spreading dangerous airborne particles. The White House calls upon leaders and building operators of all types to prioritize ventilation and air filtration to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Easter has always one of been our biggest celebrations of the year,” says Dr. E. Gail Anderson Holness, senior pastor at Adams Inspirational AME Church. “It’s essential that we protect our friends, families and loved ones with everything in our arsenal for not only Easter, but also services to come.”

According to a Gallup poll, in-person church attendance has dropped roughly 50% across the country since the start of the pandemic, sparking feelings of isolation amongst regular churchgoers. Church leaders hope that by creating a safer environment with enhanced mitigation efforts, wary congregation members will be encouraged to attend. Some of the churches in the greater Washington area that are taking part of the IAQ Initiative include Philadelphia’s White Rock Baptist Church, Adams Inspirational AME Church in Fort Washington, Md., and Imani Temples across the region.

“When we gather, we’re singing together, hugging one another, sharing microphones and exchanging worship materials. We were looking for a solution to have our congregation feel safe upon returning for Easter, which is how we came across EnviroKlenz,” says George Augustus Stallings Jr., founder of Imani Temple African American Catholic Congregation. “We’ve learned a lot since the onset of the pandemic and we’re spreading the word about how to best support one another while preparing our spaces for new variants and beyond. The IAQ Initiative grants and generous funding programs allowed us at Imani Temple to install commercial grade portable air filtration equipment by EnviroKlenz.”

The IAQ Initiative will be hosting a town hall for religious leadership for all denominations at Imani Temple in Hillcrest Heights, Md., at 10 a.m. EDT on Friday, April 1, 2022. To register for the event, visit here.

For more information on how best to prepare worship centers for a busy Easter season, read through the IAQ Initiative’s guide, found here.

About Timilon

The Mission of Timilon Corporation is to help individuals and communities create a healthy, safe, and comfortable personal environment where they assemble, learn, live, work, and play. Timilon develops, manufactures, and markets a broad array for patented environmentally safe and effective products, technologies, systems, and applications for the capture, neutralization, and elimination of a wide variety of chemical and biological toxins, pathogens, and other nuisance surface and air contaminants. The Company serves multiple domestic and international educational, commercial, industrial, governmental, military, recreational, and consumer markets. More information is available at www.timilon.com.

About AIM-X

AIM-X (www.aim-xglobal.com) is an established global health care supply company and premium brand, serving 17 countries. We provide a full spectrum of FDA approved PPE Products such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and home testing kits. All AIM-X 3ply and respirator masks are made in the USA and Turkey. AIM-X is an advocate for the communities it serves via the AIM-X Foundation (www.aim-xfoundation.org). AIM-X Foundation has been a sponsor of such initiatives as 2020 World Peace in Germany and the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

