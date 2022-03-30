Certiverse Wins Association of Test Publishers’ 2022 Innovation Fast-Pitch Competition

CHICAGO, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certiverse, the first-of-its-kind online exam development system, won both the Audience Choice and Judges’ Success awards presented at the Association of Test Publishers (ATP) Innovation Fast-Pitch competition. This forum recognizes technology, products or services that could be “game-changers” for the testing industry.



This is the sixth year ATP has facilitated the Fast-Pitch, which focuses on a concept’s overall potential influence and commercial readiness for the assessment community. Evaluation of the entries was based on the innovation of the product, market readiness and potential, effectiveness, ease of use and ROI. The expert judging panel comprised Dr. Li-Ann Kuan, Senior Vice President at Prometric; Vikas Wadhwani, Director of Learning and Certifications at Meta; and venture and growth-stage investor Benjamin Cobb of Eastside Partners. After the finalists’ pitches, fellow conference attendees, both virtual and in-person, were able to vote for the entrepreneur who best demonstrated the metrics for success.

As pitched by CEO and co-founder Ruben Arturo Garcia – who described himself as “the poster child for certifications” – Certiverse’s online exam development and delivery platform applies proprietary, AI-guided tools to help subject matter experts (SMEs) around the world contribute test content asynchronously and gives test sponsors more control and flexibility in their exam publishing. Certiverse’s end-to-end solution provides greater efficiency and inclusion with an average cost savings of 80% over the legacy model and enables relevant exams to get to market in a fraction of the typical timeframe. The company currently has a roster of a dozen clients and recently completed a $2M seed acceleration round.

“I know first-hand the power of certifications to change people’s lives and careers. Certiverse was built on our passion to put more exams within reach of test-takers by making test development easier, faster and more affordable for test sponsors,” said Garcia. “I’m honored that our industry sees the potential for this platform to expand and democratize opportunities for learners and professionals.”