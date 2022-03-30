VodafoneZiggo deploys network-wide automation with FRINX

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRINX, a leading network services automation vendor, today announced it has partnered with VodafoneZiggo, the market leading Dutch Service Provider, to deploy FRINX Machine™, a network and services automation solution. FRINX Machine provides VodafoneZiggo with Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP) for their Vodafone Flex B2B service, delivering a superior customer experience with industry leading service activation velocity.



“We are excited to partner with VodafoneZiggo. Together we have demonstrated that by leveraging open source-based solutions we were able to improve the activation velocity of their network services. Service activation processes used to take hours when done manually, with FRINX Machine this is a matter of minutes”, says Gerhard Wieser from FRINX. ”Using our UniFlow workflow automation tool and our network controller UniConfig, we have been able to implement VodafoneZiggo end-to-end ZTP service enablement into a heterogenous network.”

Enterprise and service provider customers are choosing FRINX to automate branch offices, core, edge and access networks. FRINX is a robust open source-based alternative to high-maintenance scripts, playbooks and proprietary controllers and frees up your networking team to do the creative planning tasks that human brains are best at. FRINX Machine consists of the UniFlow workflow automation engine, the UniConfig network controller and the UniResource inventory solution. Next to EVPN automation FRINX Machine offers many more use cases such as Device License management, Security validation, Cable Access (RPHY and CCCAP) and PON.

About VodafoneZiggo

VodafoneZiggo is a leading Dutch company that provides fixed, mobile and integrated communication and entertainment services to consumers and businesses. As of December 31, 2020, we have more than 5 million mobile, nearly 4 million TV, over 3 million fixed broadband internet and over 2 million fixed telephony subscriptions. VodafoneZiggo is a joint venture by Liberty Global, the largest international TV and broadband internet company, and Vodafone Group, one of the world’s largest telecommunication companies. For more information, go to www.vodafoneziggo.nl

About FRINX

FRINX builds software that enables customers to create automated, repeatable, digital processes to build, grow and operate their digital communication infrastructure. Enterprise and service provider customers are choosing FRINX products and solutions to automate cloud assets, branch offices, core, edge, and access networks. The goal of automation is to provide programmatic interfaces to customers (internal or external), to save time and resources in deploying infrastructure changes and to provide a cost-effective basis for adding new functionality in the infrastructure. FRINX provides software that enables low-code workflow design and operation, analytics to support machine learning and intent-based infrastructure control to integrate devices and services from many networking vendors. FRINX is a privately held company with offices in Bratislava, Slovakia and New York, NY.

Visit us at:

https://frinx.io/

Follow us:

@Frinxio

https://www.linkedin.com/company/frinx/