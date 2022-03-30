New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protein Ingredients Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478474/?utm_source=GNW

Global Protein Ingredients Market to Reach $73.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Protein Ingredients estimated at US$47.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$73.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Egg, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$28.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dairy segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Protein Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.



Soy Segment to Record 7.4% CAGR



In the global Soy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Pandemic Transforms Consumer Perceptions about Health

Foods

Health Foods Buck the Trend of Reducing Consumer Spends Across

a Multitude of Categories: US Per Store Average Growth in

Sales of Health Foods March-June 2020 (In %)

Functional Foods and Immune Boosters Gain Prominence

Pandemic Provides New Opportunity to Alternative Meat Options

Consumer Focus on Health Drives Sales of Plant-based Protein Foods

Sports Nutritional Products Incorporate More of Plant-based

Protein Ingredients

Protein Ingredients: A Prelude

Types of Protein Ingredients

Animal Proteins

Plant Proteins

Outlook

Plant Based Proteins Score Over Animal-based Proteins

Developing Countries Drive Current and Future Market Growth

Food & Beverage Industry Dominates Demand for Protein Ingredients

Growing Demand for Protein Sources to Meet Varying Protein

Needs of the Ever-Increasing Global Population: Key to Market

Growth

The Growing Gap between Population and Food Supply

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Undernourished Population Worldwide by Geographic Region:

Number of Undernourished People (in Millions)

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Percentage Mix of Protein Ingredient Brands by Country of

Origin - USA, Canada, Australia, Italy, and Japan

Competitive Landscape

Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Pea Proteins

Market : 2019

Market Share of Leading Players in the Wheat Proteins Market: 2019

Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Caseinate Milk

Proteins Market: 2019

Protein Ingredients - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Protein-Fortified Supplements Drive Demand for New Protein Sources

Protein Emerges as Strong Influencer in Ready-to-Drink Space

Growing Consumer Demand for Natural and Minimally Processed

Ingredients Augurs Well for market Growth

Technology Developments in Protein Ingredients Market

Growing Demand for Functional Foods & Beverages Augurs Well for

Market Expansion

Global Functional Drinks Market by Segment: 2020

Despite Sustainability Issues, Animal Protein Ingredients

Continue to Dominate by a Wide Margin

Energy, Water, Protein and Fat Content for Meat & Eggs Vis-à-

vis Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams)

Strong Demand from Developing Nations Drive Egg Proteins Intake

Global Per Capita Egg Consumption (in Kg per Person per Year)

by Geographic Region: 2000, 2005, 2011, 2015 & 2019

Highly Developed Milk Industry Drive Demand for Dairy Ingredients

Major Applications of Whey Protein Concentrates in Food Industry

Whey Protein Ingredients: An Important Ingredient in Functional

Foods and Sports Nutrition Products

Nano Whey Proteins: Opportunities in Beverage Formulations

Transforming Diet and Lifestyle Related Trends Spur Demand for

Gelatin in Functional Foods & Beverages

Global Gelatin Consumption by End-use Application: 2019

Beverage Producers Focus on Collagen-based Products

Low Saturated Fat, Low Cholesterol, and Presence of All

Essential Amino Acids Drive Surging Popularity of Plant

Protein Ingredients

Sustainability and Other Benefits Drive Greater Adoption of

Plant Proteins

Better Efficiency of Plant Protein Sources Compared to Animal

Protein Sources: Comparing Water Consumption in Production

(in Gallons per Ton) by Protein Source

Energy Efficiency in Production of Various Protein Sources

(in kcal)

Soy Proteins Dominate Plant Protein Ingredients Market

Protein Content in Various Plant-Based Food Types

Pea Protein Gradually Gains Prominence over Soy Protein

Canola Protein Market: Commercialization Efforts in Full Swing

Rice Proteins Emerge as Ideal Alternatives to Various Protein

Ingredients

Average Amount of Protein Present in Different Types of Rice

Wheat Proteins: Rising Demand for Nutrition-Rich Products Aids

Growth

Microalgae: The Next Big Thing in Vegetarian Protein Sources

Infant Formula: Protein Ingredients Essential to Improve

Nutritional Content

Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity

Infant Formula to Present Huge Opportunities for Protein

Hydrolysate Ingredients

Table 8: Global Infant (0-4 Years) Population (in Millions) by

Geographic Region: 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2018

Exotic and Artificially Grown Meats and Proteins to Meet Future

Food Demand

Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging

Benefits Drive Demand for Protein-Based Sports Nutrition

Products

Global Sports Nutrition Market (2015, 2020 & 2025): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenue by Category - Protein & Non-Protein

Innovative Plant-Derived Collagen Boosters Witness Increasing

Popularity

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases: An Important

Opportunity Indicator

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015,

2020, 2025, and 2030

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Osteoporosis Incidence Drives Focus on Protein Rich Products

Percentage (%) of Women Affected by Osteoporosis

Obesity Concerns Raise Significance of Protein Ingredient?s

Satiety Features

Obesity Statistics

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to

Obesity

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years

2019 and 2030P

Whey Protein as an Effective Ingredient for Diabetes Cure Lends

Traction to Market Growth

World Diabetes Prevalence (2000 - 2019)

Animal Feed Protein Ingredients Market Offer Huge Untapped

Market Growth Potential

Alternative Proteins and Meat Substitutes Garner Significant

Attention

Select Promising Sources of Proteins

Gellan Gum: An Effective Solution to Formulation Challenges

Protein Ingredient Suppliers Embrace Clean Labeling Transparency

Move towards Clean Labels

Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic

Region



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Ingredients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Egg

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Egg by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Egg by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dairy

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Dairy by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Dairy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soy

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Soy by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Soy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gluten by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Gluten by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Gluten by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Sources by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Sources by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Sources by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Concentrates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Concentrates by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Concentrates by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Isolates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Isolates by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Isolates by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Forms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Forms by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Forms by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Feed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Animal Feed by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Animal Feed by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Infant Formulations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Infant Formulations by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Infant Formulations by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Protein Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Healthy Growth Outlook for US Protein Ingredients Market

Rising Demand for Protein-Based Functional Foods Bodes Well for

Protein Ingredients Market

Myriad Factors Drive Prominence of Plant Proteins in the US

Plant-Based Proteins: Ingredient Innovation & Food Formulation

Availability in Several Forms and Options

Advent of Novel and New Ingredients

Soy: From a Humble Beginning to a Giant Market

Pea Protein Ingredients: A High Growth Market

Dairy Protein Ingredients Find Favor among Americans

Whey Protein Ingredient: Health-Conscious Consumers Drive Growth

Per Capita Egg Consumption Surges

Per Capita Eggs Consumption in the United States: 2010-2019

Wheat Gluten Market: Commercial Bakeries Aid Demand Growth

Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Ingredients by Source - Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and

Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by Source -

Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and Other Sources Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Egg, Dairy,

Soy, Gluten and Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Ingredients by Form - Concentrates, Isolates and Other

Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by Form -

Concentrates, Isolates and Other Forms Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concentrates,

Isolates and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Ingredients by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal

Feed, Infant Formulations and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Functional Foods & Beverages Market Enhances Demand for Protein

Ingredients

COVID-19 Pandemic to Accelerate the Demand

Canada: A Key Supplier for Functional Ingredients and Foods

Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Ingredients by Source - Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and

Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by

Source - Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and Other Sources Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Egg, Dairy,

Soy, Gluten and Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Ingredients by Form - Concentrates, Isolates and Other

Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by

Form - Concentrates, Isolates and Other Forms Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concentrates,

Isolates and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Ingredients by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal

Feed, Infant Formulations and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Protein Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Growing Demand for Functional Foods Augurs Well for Protein

Ingredients Market

Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Ingredients by Source - Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and

Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by

Source - Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and Other Sources Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Egg, Dairy,

Soy, Gluten and Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Ingredients by Form - Concentrates, Isolates and Other

Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by Form -

Concentrates, Isolates and Other Forms Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concentrates,

Isolates and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Ingredients by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal

Feed, Infant Formulations and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Protein Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Protein Ingredients Market in China: An Overview

Soy Proteins Market in China: Positioned for Growth

Whey Proteins Market Records Steady Growth

China: A Major Producer & Consumer of Wheat Gluten

Gelatin Demand Continues to Grow in China

Sports Nutrition Products: Opportunities for Growth

Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Ingredients by Source - Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and

Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by

Source - Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and Other Sources Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Egg, Dairy,

Soy, Gluten and Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Ingredients by Form - Concentrates, Isolates and Other

Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by Form -

Concentrates, Isolates and Other Forms Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concentrates,

Isolates and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Ingredients by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal

Feed, Infant Formulations and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Protein Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Europe: A Mature Protein Ingredients Market

Soy Protein Ingredients Market Gains Ground in Europe

Whey Protein Ingredients Market: Steady Growth in Store

Innovative Health Trends Drive Demand for Protein-Rich

Functional Ingredients

Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Ingredients by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Ingredients by Source - Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and

Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by

Source - Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and Other Sources Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Egg, Dairy,

Soy, Gluten and Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Ingredients by Form - Concentrates, Isolates and Other

Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by

Form - Concentrates, Isolates and Other Forms Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concentrates,

Isolates and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Ingredients by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal

Feed, Infant Formulations and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Protein Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Growing Demand for Functional Foods & Beverages Supports

Protein Ingredients Market

Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Ingredients by Source - Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and

Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by

Source - Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and Other Sources Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Egg, Dairy,

Soy, Gluten and Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Ingredients by Form - Concentrates, Isolates and Other

Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by

Form - Concentrates, Isolates and Other Forms Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by

Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concentrates,

Isolates and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Ingredients by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal

Feed, Infant Formulations and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by

Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Protein Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Ingredients by Source - Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and

Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by

Source - Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and Other Sources Markets -



