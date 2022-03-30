Aware Debuts World-Class Delivery, Integration and Customization Capabilities for Knomi® Mobile Biometric Authentication Framework

BEDFORD, Mass., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc., (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading authentication company applying proven and trusted adaptive authentication to solve everyday business challenges with biometrics, announces the support of Flutter™ Version 2.10 into its Knomi® mobile biometric authentication platform. With this capability, Aware customers will benefit from Knomi’s state-of-the art authentication features, with a faster time to market through optimized and quicker development processes.



Flutter is an application framework that addresses current market demands for solutions, providing fast time to market, easy integration, and a high level of flexibility and customization. By adopting Flutter, Knomi 5.0 will transform the application development process for biometric onboarding and authentication by empowering developers to build and deploy advanced applications across web, mobile and desktop environments with a single codebase. These new Knomi capabilities will result in faster delivery and less cost to customize, develop and adapt solutions to changing environments. Knomi customers will also be able to reach users on every screen and every platform with a homogeneous look and feel, and developers will enjoy a rewarding experience by being able to take control of their codebase throughout the development, testing and production cycles.

“The adoption of Flutter into our Knomi platform directly addresses current market trends that our customers want and deserve: fast, customizable and easily integrated features and services,” says Dr. Mohamed Lazzouni, chief technology officer at Aware. “Developers looking for easier ways to reach additional users across more platforms cost effectively by building code once and reusing it many times can apply Aware’s industry-leading authentication and onboarding services with greater benefits because of these advancements. Organizations seeking to respond to changing requirements faster while reducing development and maintenance costs and maintaining control and high-quality standards will enjoy these added capabilities to Knomi. With Knomi 5.0, we are pleased to provide our customers even greater value than ever before.”

The Knomi mobile biometric authentication framework uses mobile devices to provide secure and convenient facial and speaker recognition for mobile, document validation and password-free multifactor authentication. Featuring advanced passive liveness detection for face and voice, the most advanced biometrics verification engines, document validation capabilities, and a wide range of security and feature enhancements, Knomi provides users with a highly secure and convenient means to onboard and authenticate individuals in touchless and frictionless scenarios by allowing the users to use their own devices more intuitively. With Knomi 5.0 customers can enjoy these features more quickly and easily than ever before, saving both time and money.

