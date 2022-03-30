New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gelatin Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478473/?utm_source=GNW
Global Gelatin Market to Reach 799.5 Thousand Metric Tons by the Year 2026
Gelatin is a fat-free and natural ingredient that is calorie-free and rich in protein, presenting an attractive option for health products. Gelatin is a natural protein derived through fractional hydrolysis of collagen, a substance found in animal skin and bones. The most common types of gelatin are obtained from bovine bone, bovine hide, and porcine skin. Growth in the global market is propelled by confluence of several factors including rising demand for convenience and functional foods, increasing health awareness, expansion of end-use industries and growth across emerging markets. Demand for the product is also driven by the essential requirement of gelatin in food, pharmaceutical, and nutritional solutions due to its distinctive behavioral properties. Other factors promoting market expansions include rising health awareness, strong demand for supplements, technological advancements related to softgel capsules and increasing use of pharmaceutical drugs. While rising healthcare spending and growing demand from end-use applications are anticipated to favor the gelatin and collagen peptide segment, increasing disposable income in urban areas and growing rural population in emerging economies including India, China, Brazil and South Africa are likely to benefit gelatin and its derivatives. As a safe, natural product, gelatin is also being targeted by researchers for novel applications such as tissue engineering and wound care products that are likely to further extend overall application scope of the material.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gelatin estimated at 504.8 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 799.5 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period. Pig Skin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR to reach 327.4 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bovine Hide segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.6% share of the global Gelatin market. With regards to raw materials, pig skin is the key raw material used for making gelatin, due to the high collagen content. The product derived from pig skin is generally used as a thickener, stabilizer, texturizer, binder and in capsules. The growing demand from the food & beverage industry for nutritional and sports products drive the growth of the porcine gelatin segment. Products that are based on bovine hide, owing to their considerable protein content and easy absorption of water, are expected to witness increased usage in the forthcoming years.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 117.5 Thousand Metric Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $115.5 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026
The Gelatin market in the U.S. is estimated at 117.5 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 21.75% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 115.5 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 122 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Europe dominates market share driven by increasing consumption of sports drinks that include gelatin. Growing concern over rising obesity levels and the subsequent growth in weight management efforts is also a major factor boosting demand for gelatin in the region. The US also is a major market, on account of increasing use of gelatin in nutraceuticals, cosmetics and photography application areas. Rising health concerns and growing awareness among customers in addition to increasing application in various sectors is driving gains in the Asia-Pacific market.
Bone Segment to Reach 236.5 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026
Cattle bones offer collagen with high content of protein that is boiled and filtered several times, after which it is made into a powder. Intake of this powder aids in enhancing connective tissue and digestion. The growing demand for halal products, in the food and beverage market in the Middle Eastern nations, is likely to foster the use of cattle bones for producing gelatin in the coming years. In the global Bone segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 112.7 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 201.8 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 25.1 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 10.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 79 Featured) -
- Darling Ingredients Inc.
- Rousselot B.V.
- Ewald-Gelatine GmbH
- Gelita AG
- Gelnex Indústria E Comércio Ltda.
- Italgelatine S.p.A.
- Juncà Gelatines SL
- Lapi Gelatine S.p.a.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Nitta Gelatin Inc.
- Nitta Gelatin, NA Inc.
- REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH
- Sterling Biotech Limited
- Suheung Co., Ltd.
- Geltech Co., Ltd.
- Tessenderlo Group NV
- PB Leiner
- The Roxlor Group
- Roxlor LLC
- Trobas Gelatine B.V.
- Weishardt Holding SA
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Gelatin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Gelatin: An Omnipresent Protein-Rich Ingredient with Excellent
Properties and Functionalities
An Insight into the End-use Industries
Major Applications and Functions of Gelatin by Category Type
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Impact on the Gelatin Market
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Increasing Emphasis on Healthy and Nutritious Food to Drive the
Global Gelatin Market
Food and Beverage Leads the End-use Market
Europe Dominates the Global Gelatin Market, Asia-Pacific to
Exhibit Fastest Growth
Pig Skin Dominates
Competition
Leading Gelatin Companies Worldwide (2020E): Market Share
Breakdown of Production Volume
Recent Market Activity
GLOBAL BRANDS
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Unique Characteristics in Emulsification, Binding,
Stabilization, and Gelling Continue to Drive Healthy Demand
for Gelatin in Food Applications
Functional Characteristics of Gelatin in Food
Specifications for Edible Gelatin
Gelatin - Nutritional Information
Gelatin as a Food & Beverage Ingredient
Hydrocolloidal Properties of Gelatin Enable Numerous Food
Applications
Hydrocolloids in Probiotic Microencapsulation
Gelatin-Derived Films and Coatings Find Use in Food Packaging
Growing Consumption of Dairy Products Benefit Demand for Gelatin
Other Steadily Growing Food Applications of Gelatin
Growing Prominence of Gelatin-Based Pharmaceuticals Drive
Market Growth
Gelatin: A Boon for Osteoarthritis Patients
Some Interesting Osteoarthritis Facts
Percentage (%) of Women Affected by Osteoporosis
Other High-Growth Application Areas in the Pharmaceutical Industry
Fish Gelatin as an Attractive Substitute to Mammalian Gelatin
Drive Massive Consumer Interest
Uses of Fish-Derived Gelatin
Select Applications of Fish Gelatin in Confectionery, Food and
Pharmaceuticals
Uses of Fish-Derived Gelatin
Despite Challenges, Halal Gelatin Emerge as a Niche Market
Segment in the Food Application Sector
Expanding Halal Food Industry Creates Major Opportunities for
Food Processing Companies
Demand on the Rise for Halal Gelatin in Pharmaceutical
Applications Too
Focus on Preventive Healthcare Boosts Gelatin Consumption in
Nutraceuticals
Transforming Diet and Lifestyle Related Trends Spur Demand for
Gelatin in Functional Foods & Beverages
Growing Importance of Proteins and Amino Acids as Essential
Building Blocks of Human Body
Gelatin Composition: Percentage Share Breakdown by Amino-acids
Growing Health Consciousness Drive Demand for Collagen-Based
Nutraceuticals
Increasing Intake of Pharmaceutical Capsules Drive Demand for
Empty Gelatin Capsules
Use of Gelatins as Biomaterials in Cosmetic Formulation Expands
Anti-Aging Properties of Gelatin Benefits Demand from the
Expanding Aging Demography
Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of
People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019 and 2030
Increase in Usage of Gelatin in 3D Printing of Human Organs and
Tissues
Gelatin Nanoparticles Gain Popularity in Biomedical Field
3D printed Silk-gelatin Hydrogel Scaffold for Cartilage
Regeneration
Gelatin-Based Hydrogels Find Use in Wound Management
Gelatin Emerges as a Popular Clean Label Ingredient
Nano and Micropatterning of Gelatin-Based Substrate
Increasing Use of 3D Gelatin-based Biomaterials
Gelatin Sheets Find Increasing Demand in Medical Procedures
Gelatin-cell Composites Aid in Cartilage and Bone Tissue
Regeneration
Increasing Use of Gelatin as a Substitute for Tissue Engineering
