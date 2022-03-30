New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gelatin Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478473/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Gelatin Market to Reach 799.5 Thousand Metric Tons by the Year 2026



Gelatin is a fat-free and natural ingredient that is calorie-free and rich in protein, presenting an attractive option for health products. Gelatin is a natural protein derived through fractional hydrolysis of collagen, a substance found in animal skin and bones. The most common types of gelatin are obtained from bovine bone, bovine hide, and porcine skin. Growth in the global market is propelled by confluence of several factors including rising demand for convenience and functional foods, increasing health awareness, expansion of end-use industries and growth across emerging markets. Demand for the product is also driven by the essential requirement of gelatin in food, pharmaceutical, and nutritional solutions due to its distinctive behavioral properties. Other factors promoting market expansions include rising health awareness, strong demand for supplements, technological advancements related to softgel capsules and increasing use of pharmaceutical drugs. While rising healthcare spending and growing demand from end-use applications are anticipated to favor the gelatin and collagen peptide segment, increasing disposable income in urban areas and growing rural population in emerging economies including India, China, Brazil and South Africa are likely to benefit gelatin and its derivatives. As a safe, natural product, gelatin is also being targeted by researchers for novel applications such as tissue engineering and wound care products that are likely to further extend overall application scope of the material.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gelatin estimated at 504.8 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 799.5 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period. Pig Skin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR to reach 327.4 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bovine Hide segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.6% share of the global Gelatin market. With regards to raw materials, pig skin is the key raw material used for making gelatin, due to the high collagen content. The product derived from pig skin is generally used as a thickener, stabilizer, texturizer, binder and in capsules. The growing demand from the food & beverage industry for nutritional and sports products drive the growth of the porcine gelatin segment. Products that are based on bovine hide, owing to their considerable protein content and easy absorption of water, are expected to witness increased usage in the forthcoming years.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 117.5 Thousand Metric Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $115.5 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026



The Gelatin market in the U.S. is estimated at 117.5 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 21.75% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 115.5 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 122 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Europe dominates market share driven by increasing consumption of sports drinks that include gelatin. Growing concern over rising obesity levels and the subsequent growth in weight management efforts is also a major factor boosting demand for gelatin in the region. The US also is a major market, on account of increasing use of gelatin in nutraceuticals, cosmetics and photography application areas. Rising health concerns and growing awareness among customers in addition to increasing application in various sectors is driving gains in the Asia-Pacific market.



Bone Segment to Reach 236.5 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026



Cattle bones offer collagen with high content of protein that is boiled and filtered several times, after which it is made into a powder. Intake of this powder aids in enhancing connective tissue and digestion. The growing demand for halal products, in the food and beverage market in the Middle Eastern nations, is likely to foster the use of cattle bones for producing gelatin in the coming years. In the global Bone segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 112.7 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 201.8 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 25.1 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 10.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 79 Featured) -

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Rousselot B.V.

Ewald-Gelatine GmbH

Gelita AG

Gelnex Indústria E Comércio Ltda.

Italgelatine S.p.A.

Juncà Gelatines SL

Lapi Gelatine S.p.a.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

Nitta Gelatin, NA Inc.

REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH

Sterling Biotech Limited

Suheung Co., Ltd.

Geltech Co., Ltd.

Tessenderlo Group NV

PB Leiner

The Roxlor Group

Roxlor LLC

Trobas Gelatine B.V.

Weishardt Holding SA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478473/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Gelatin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Gelatin: An Omnipresent Protein-Rich Ingredient with Excellent

Properties and Functionalities

An Insight into the End-use Industries

Major Applications and Functions of Gelatin by Category Type

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on the Gelatin Market

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Increasing Emphasis on Healthy and Nutritious Food to Drive the

Global Gelatin Market

Food and Beverage Leads the End-use Market

Europe Dominates the Global Gelatin Market, Asia-Pacific to

Exhibit Fastest Growth

Pig Skin Dominates

Competition

Leading Gelatin Companies Worldwide (2020E): Market Share

Breakdown of Production Volume

Recent Market Activity

GLOBAL BRANDS

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Unique Characteristics in Emulsification, Binding,

Stabilization, and Gelling Continue to Drive Healthy Demand

for Gelatin in Food Applications

Functional Characteristics of Gelatin in Food

Specifications for Edible Gelatin

Gelatin - Nutritional Information

Gelatin as a Food & Beverage Ingredient

Hydrocolloidal Properties of Gelatin Enable Numerous Food

Applications

Hydrocolloids in Probiotic Microencapsulation

Gelatin-Derived Films and Coatings Find Use in Food Packaging

Growing Consumption of Dairy Products Benefit Demand for Gelatin

Other Steadily Growing Food Applications of Gelatin

Growing Prominence of Gelatin-Based Pharmaceuticals Drive

Market Growth

Gelatin: A Boon for Osteoarthritis Patients

Some Interesting Osteoarthritis Facts

Percentage (%) of Women Affected by Osteoporosis

Other High-Growth Application Areas in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Fish Gelatin as an Attractive Substitute to Mammalian Gelatin

Drive Massive Consumer Interest

Uses of Fish-Derived Gelatin

Select Applications of Fish Gelatin in Confectionery, Food and

Pharmaceuticals

Uses of Fish-Derived Gelatin

Despite Challenges, Halal Gelatin Emerge as a Niche Market

Segment in the Food Application Sector

Expanding Halal Food Industry Creates Major Opportunities for

Food Processing Companies

Demand on the Rise for Halal Gelatin in Pharmaceutical

Applications Too

Focus on Preventive Healthcare Boosts Gelatin Consumption in

Nutraceuticals

Transforming Diet and Lifestyle Related Trends Spur Demand for

Gelatin in Functional Foods & Beverages

Growing Importance of Proteins and Amino Acids as Essential

Building Blocks of Human Body

Gelatin Composition: Percentage Share Breakdown by Amino-acids

Growing Health Consciousness Drive Demand for Collagen-Based

Nutraceuticals

Increasing Intake of Pharmaceutical Capsules Drive Demand for

Empty Gelatin Capsules

Use of Gelatins as Biomaterials in Cosmetic Formulation Expands

Anti-Aging Properties of Gelatin Benefits Demand from the

Expanding Aging Demography

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of

People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019 and 2030

Increase in Usage of Gelatin in 3D Printing of Human Organs and

Tissues

Gelatin Nanoparticles Gain Popularity in Biomedical Field

3D printed Silk-gelatin Hydrogel Scaffold for Cartilage

Regeneration

Gelatin-Based Hydrogels Find Use in Wound Management

Gelatin Emerges as a Popular Clean Label Ingredient

Nano and Micropatterning of Gelatin-Based Substrate

Increasing Use of 3D Gelatin-based Biomaterials

Gelatin Sheets Find Increasing Demand in Medical Procedures

Gelatin-cell Composites Aid in Cartilage and Bone Tissue

Regeneration

Increasing Use of Gelatin as a Substitute for Tissue Engineering



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pig

Skin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Pig Skin by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Pig Skin by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bovine Hide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Bovine Hide by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Bovine Hide by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Bone by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Bone by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Raw Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric

Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Raw Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Raw Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nutraceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric

Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Nutraceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Nutraceuticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric

Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photography by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Photography by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Photography by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric

Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gelatin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Gelatin by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Gelatin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gelatin by Raw Material - Pig Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other

Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in

Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Gelatin by Raw Material - Pig

Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other Raw Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Raw Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pig Skin, Bovine

Hide, Bone and Other Raw Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gelatin by Application - Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals,

Pharmaceuticals, Photography, Cosmetics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Gelatin by Application - Food &

Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography,

Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Beverage,

Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography, Cosmetics and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gelatin by Raw Material - Pig Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other

Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in

Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Gelatin by Raw Material -

Pig Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other Raw Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Raw

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pig

Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other Raw Materials for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gelatin by Application - Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals,

Pharmaceuticals, Photography, Cosmetics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Gelatin by Application -

Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography,

Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food &

Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography,

Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Gelatin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gelatin by Raw Material - Pig Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other

Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in

Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Gelatin by Raw Material -

Pig Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other Raw Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Raw Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pig Skin,

Bovine Hide, Bone and Other Raw Materials for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gelatin by Application - Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals,

Pharmaceuticals, Photography, Cosmetics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Gelatin by Application -

Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography,

Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food &

Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography,

Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Gelatin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gelatin by Raw Material - Pig Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other

Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in

Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Gelatin by Raw Material -

Pig Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other Raw Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Raw Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pig Skin,

Bovine Hide, Bone and Other Raw Materials for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gelatin by Application - Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals,

Pharmaceuticals, Photography, Cosmetics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Gelatin by Application -

Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography,

Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food &

Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography,

Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Gelatin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gelatin by Raw Material - Pig Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other

Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in

Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Gelatin by Raw Material -

Pig Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other Raw Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Raw

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pig

Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other Raw Materials for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gelatin by Application - Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals,

Pharmaceuticals, Photography, Cosmetics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Gelatin by Application -

Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography,

Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food &

Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography,

Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gelatin by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Gelatin by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in

Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Gelatin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gelatin by Raw Material - Pig Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other

Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in

Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Gelatin by Raw Material -

Pig Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other Raw Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Raw

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pig

Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other Raw Materials for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gelatin by Application - Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals,

Pharmaceuticals, Photography, Cosmetics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Gelatin by Application -

Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography,

Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food &

Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography,

Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Gelatin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gelatin by Raw Material - Pig Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other

Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in

Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Gelatin by Raw Material -

Pig Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other Raw Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Raw

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pig

Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other Raw Materials for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gelatin by Application - Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals,

Pharmaceuticals, Photography, Cosmetics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Gelatin by Application -

Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography,

Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for

Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography,

Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gelatin by Raw Material - Pig Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other

Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in

Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Gelatin by Raw Material -

Pig Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other Raw Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Raw Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pig Skin,

Bovine Hide, Bone and Other Raw Materials for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gelatin by Application - Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals,

Pharmaceuticals, Photography, Cosmetics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Gelatin by Application -

Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography,

Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food &

Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography,

Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Gelatin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gelatin

by Raw Material - Pig Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other Raw

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in

Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Gelatin by Raw Material - Pig

Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other Raw Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Raw Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pig Skin, Bovine

Hide, Bone and Other Raw Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gelatin

by Application - Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals,

Pharmaceuticals, Photography, Cosmetics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Gelatin by Application - Food &

Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography,

Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Beverage,

Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography, Cosmetics and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gelatin by Raw Material - Pig Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other

Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in

Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Gelatin by Raw Material -

Pig Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other Raw Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Raw Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pig Skin,

Bovine Hide, Bone and Other Raw Materials for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 94: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gelatin by Application - Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals,

Pharmaceuticals, Photography, Cosmetics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Gelatin by Application -

Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography,

Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food &

Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography,

Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gelatin by Raw Material - Pig Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other

Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in

Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Gelatin by Raw Material -

Pig Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other Raw Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Raw

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pig

Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other Raw Materials for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gelatin by Application - Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals,

Pharmaceuticals, Photography, Cosmetics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Gelatin by Application -

Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography,

Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for

Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography,

Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Gelatin by Raw Material - Pig Skin, Bovine Hide,

Bone and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gelatin by Raw

Material - Pig Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other Raw Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric

Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by

Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for

Pig Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone and Other Raw Materials for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Gelatin by Application - Food & Beverage,

Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography, Cosmetics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption

in Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gelatin by

Application - Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals,

Photography, Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for

Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography,

Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478473/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________