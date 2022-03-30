Happy Howl Appoints David Brown as Director of Retail Sales & Distribution

PHILADELPHIA, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Happy Howl, the fast growing e-commerce dog food start-up that produces 100% human-grade, shelf-stable & preservative free impact driven dog food, announced today that they have appointed David Brown to their senior leadership team.



This appointment comes amid rapid company growth. The pet food company, which was selected as one of the thousands of applicants to Newchip’s competitive accelerator program, has recently accomplished a key milestone of surpassing 150,000 meals shipped as well as the 50th dog rescue acceptance into their Happy Dogs Promise impact network - all accomplished solely from word-of-mouth organic marketing. Dubbed “the peoples’ dog food,” Happy Howl has won the hearts of their Loyal Companions by building their company on the founding principles of quality, transparency, convenience and service.

Happy Howl Founder and CEO, Colin Buckley, shared his excitement: “David brings with him the heart, passion, inquisitiveness and purpose-driven attitude that embodies Happy Howl. We believe that the same competitiveness that made him a Division 1 collegiate athlete along with his 20+ year tenure with market leading pet brands establishes David as the ideal leader to drive our efforts of expansion into aligned retailers in key markets.”

As Happy Howl rounds to the final stretch of a successful first-year of operations where they have scaled their manufacturing capacity in order to compete on the national stage, the new addition to their leadership team marks the latest step in the company’s efforts to build a community of 50 Million Happy Dogs.

With canine obesity being the major contributor to the diseases diagnosed in dogs in their mid to senior years, Happy Howl believes in managed, wholesome, and quality nutrients as the key to a long, healthy and happy life for your best friend.

About Happy Howl:

Happy Howl is a new breed of dog food with one belief: dogs deserve better – and so do the people who care for them. Happy Howl has developed a way to deliver nourishing, top-notch cuisine straight to your dog’s door. But with each bowl, they’re delivering so much more - they’re changing the way dogs live because healthier food helps lead to a happier & longer life for the dogs you love.

When your dog is part of the Happy Howl pack, they get a complete and balanced meal customized to suit their individual caloric needs. Happy Howl food is made up from a quality assortment of healthy, tried & true nutritional and nourishing ingredients for dogs that will stand the test of time.

Happy Howl

hello@thehappyhowl.com