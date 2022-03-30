Volatility Shares Launches the 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (Ticker: UVIX) and the -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (Ticker: SVIX)

SVIX brings back -1x (inverse) VIX futures exposure

UVIX brings back 2x (long) VIX futures exposure

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Volatility Shares announced the launch of the 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (Ticker: UVIX) and the -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (Ticker: SVIX). UVIX is designed to track, before fees and expenses, twice the Long VIX Futures Index (Ticker: LONGVOL), an index that has been designed to deliver the daily performance of a portfolio of short-term VIX futures contracts. SVIX is designed to track, before fees and expenses, the Short VIX Futures Index (Ticker: SHORTVOL), an index that has been designed to deliver the full daily inverse performance of a portfolio of short-term VIX futures contracts.

“We’re excited to bring back the VIX futures exposure that investors have been missing since 2018,” said Stuart Barton, co-founder of Volatility Shares.

Volatility Shares was formed by a group of volatility and ETF specialists with the purpose of returning the highly popular -1x and 2x VIX ETFs to the US equity market.

Milliman Financial Risk Management will serve as commodity sub-adviser and US Bank will serve as the custodian.

DISCLOSURE

A prospectus for SVIX and UVIX (the Funds) may be obtained at http://www.volatilityshares.com/svix and http://www.volatilityshares.com/uvix.

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectuses contain this and other information. Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

An investment in the Funds involves risk, including possible loss of principal. This is not an offer or solicitation of any kind to buy or sell any securities outside of the United States of America.

Shares (SVIX or UVIX) in the ETF or pool (-1x Short VIX Futures ETF or 2x Long VIX Futures ETF) may be purchased and sold on the CBOE BZX. The Funds are a series of the VS Trust (“Trust”), a Delaware statutory trust organized on October 24, 2019. The Funds are managed and controlled by the Sponsor, Volatility Shares LLC. The Sponsor is registered as a commodity pool operator (“CPO”) and is a member of the National Futures Association (“NFA”).

Investing in VIX futures contracts subjects the Funds to the risks of the VIX futures and affiliated markets, and this could result in substantial fluctuations in the price of the Shares. The Funds may be highly volatile and generally are intended for short-term investment purposes only.

Due to the compounding of daily returns, SVIX's returns over a period longer than a single day will likely differ in amount and possibly even direction from the inverse of the VIX or the inverse of a portfolio of short-term VIX futures contracts over the same period. You could potentially lose the full principal value of your investment within a single day.

Due to the compounding of daily returns, UVIX's returns over a period longer than a single day will likely differ in amount and possibly even direction from twice the VIX or twice the performance of a portfolio of short-term VIX futures contracts over the same period.

You could potentially lose the full principal value of your investment within a single day. Unlike mutual funds, the Funds will generally will not distribute dividends to Shareholders.

Investors may choose to use the Funds as a means of investing indirectly in VIX futures contracts and there are risks involved in such investments and activities. The Sponsor has limited experience in operating a commodity pool, which is defined as an enterprise in which several individuals contribute funds in order to trade futures or futures options collectively.

Futures generally are volatile and are not suitable for all investors.

The Funds are not mutual funds or any other type of Investment Company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and are not subject to regulation thereunder.

It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Shares of the Funds are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and have no bank guarantee.

All supporting documentation will be provided upon request.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the marketing agent for the Funds.