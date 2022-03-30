New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biochips Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478467/?utm_source=GNW

Global Biochips Market to Reach $25.4 Billion by 2026



Biochip represents a solid substrate on which miniaturized test sites or microarrays are arranged. Biochip microarray technology is a testing platform where several experiments are performed at the same time to achieve rapid results and high throughput. Biochips (for example, lab-on-a-chip) thus serve as a "mini laboratory" where multiple analytes from a single sample are tested simultaneously. This replaces the need for several single-analyte assays, multiple blood draws, and higher reagent volumes, all of which also take up more time. Biochips provide exceptional resource, cost, and time savings. The device can be used for rapidly screening a number of biological analytes for a wide range of applications, including disease diagnosis and detection of hazardous biological agents in a system. Biochips are designed on the basis of microfluidic and microarray technologies, among which digital microfluidic biochips have gained significant popularity in the biochemical field owing to their high efficiency.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biochips estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period. DNA Chip, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.6% CAGR to reach US$9.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lab-On-a-chip segment is readjusted to a revised 12.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.6% share of the global Biochips market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026



The Biochips market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 40.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.9% and 10.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



One of the prominent factors driving growth for the market for biochips at the global level is the increasing chronic disorders prevalence, especially among the fast rising elderly population in countries across the world. Increasing cancer incidence has also augmented biochips usage for early identification of cancer cells. Biochips are being increasingly used in the development of personalized and targeted drugs for treating various cancers. Increasing interest among consumers in maintaining healthy lifestyles has also been resulting in demand growth for the chips. The COVID-19 pandemic had also led many pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to increase their focus on creating more advanced biochips capable of detecting coronavirus. Biochips have been successfully employed by several companies for developing COVID-19 diagnostic tests. These lab-based tests score over traditional options owing to their ability to deliver faster results and allow users to process multiple specimens simultaneously. Growing microfluidic technology advancements have also over the years led to development of engineered biochips for numerous laboratory procedures. There are also now digital microfluidic biochips. Another important factor driving growth for the market is the growing consumer interest in less invasive surgeries. Increasing nanotechnology upgradations also promote market growth.



Protein Chip Segment to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2026



Protein chip or protein array represents a high throughput technique to investigate protein function and monitor their expression level. They are utilized as a popular technology for basic R&D. Protein microarrays involve proteins on glass membranes, micro titer wells, mass spectrometer plates and beads, to which probes labeled with fluorescent dyes are added. The fluorescent signal emitted by the probe-protein reaction can be read via a laser scanner and qualifies and quantifies the protein. Technological advancements in diagnostics, increasing prevalence of cancer and rising demand for personalized medicine, are all factors that boost the protein chip market. In the global Protein Chip segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$516.1 Million Billion by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured) -

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

CapitalBio Technology Inc.

Cepheid Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Hoffman-La-Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

OcimumBiosolutions Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Takara Bio USA, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019 to 2022

Biotechnology Sector Performance amid the Pandemic

Global Biotechnology Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Biochip Firms Get Ready to Address COVID-19 Challenge

Biochips - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Biochips: A Primer

Manufacturing Systems Used in Biochip Manufacture

Historical Perspective

Classification of Biochips

Application Markets

Market Outlook

Protein Biochips Set for Expansion

Recent Technological Advancements Drive Wider Adoption of Biochips

Competition

Biotech Startups Pose Competition

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Biochips Seek Increasing Role in POC Testing

Biochips to Help Next-Generation Sequencing Scale New Heights &

Unravel Intimidating Biological Problems

Research Forays into Organ-On-A-Chip (OOC)

OCC Start-Ups Enter the Fray

Select Organ-On-A-Chip Start-Ups & Their Specialties

Biochip Implants Set to Make Big Gains

Biochips Aid in Alleviating Issues Associated with

Immunological Studies

Challenges for Widespread Adoption

Drug Discovery Applications to Drive Market

Growing Preference for DNA/Protein Biochips in Personalized

Medicine

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Microphysiological Systems to Take Personalized Medicine Much

Farther

Biochip Array Technology Enables Reliable and Accurate

Investigation of Metabolic Syndrome

Proteomics and Genomics Drive Opportunities for Biochips

Increasing Application of Genomics and Proteomics in Cancer

Diagnostics and Treatment to Drive Growth

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region: 2020

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Potential Application of Biochips in Diabetes Diagnosis and

Management Unfurl New Growth Opportunities

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019)

Rise in Infectious Diseases and Need for High-Troughput

Diagnosis Drive Interest in Biochips

Infection Rates of Viruses ((per infected person)) Involved in

Outbreaks Worldwide: 2020

Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below

5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children

Below 5 Years (in %)

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In

000s)

Agriculture Sector: Niche Vertical

Development of Protein Microarrays for the Field of

Diagnostics: Key Challenges

Biochip Industry Thrives on Innovation

Researchers at UCI Develop Machine Learning-Assisted Biochip

New Biochip Combines Nanoparticle Printing and AI for Tumor

Analysis

Axbio Introduces Smartbiochip

Multi-Dimensional Printing Technology Enables Development of

New Biochip Printing Technique

MIT Develops Neuromorphic Chip Capable of Mimicking Human Brain

Biochips from AYOXXA: A Giant Leap in Protein Multiplexing

Biochip Innovations in Drug Discovery Applications

Industry Challenges

Standardization: A Key Challenge

High Costs Restrain Growth

Precise Protein Detection: A Challenge



