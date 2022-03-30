New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biochips Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478467/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Biochips Market to Reach $25.4 Billion by 2026
Biochip represents a solid substrate on which miniaturized test sites or microarrays are arranged. Biochip microarray technology is a testing platform where several experiments are performed at the same time to achieve rapid results and high throughput. Biochips (for example, lab-on-a-chip) thus serve as a "mini laboratory" where multiple analytes from a single sample are tested simultaneously. This replaces the need for several single-analyte assays, multiple blood draws, and higher reagent volumes, all of which also take up more time. Biochips provide exceptional resource, cost, and time savings. The device can be used for rapidly screening a number of biological analytes for a wide range of applications, including disease diagnosis and detection of hazardous biological agents in a system. Biochips are designed on the basis of microfluidic and microarray technologies, among which digital microfluidic biochips have gained significant popularity in the biochemical field owing to their high efficiency.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biochips estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period. DNA Chip, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.6% CAGR to reach US$9.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lab-On-a-chip segment is readjusted to a revised 12.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.6% share of the global Biochips market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026
The Biochips market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 40.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.9% and 10.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
One of the prominent factors driving growth for the market for biochips at the global level is the increasing chronic disorders prevalence, especially among the fast rising elderly population in countries across the world. Increasing cancer incidence has also augmented biochips usage for early identification of cancer cells. Biochips are being increasingly used in the development of personalized and targeted drugs for treating various cancers. Increasing interest among consumers in maintaining healthy lifestyles has also been resulting in demand growth for the chips. The COVID-19 pandemic had also led many pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to increase their focus on creating more advanced biochips capable of detecting coronavirus. Biochips have been successfully employed by several companies for developing COVID-19 diagnostic tests. These lab-based tests score over traditional options owing to their ability to deliver faster results and allow users to process multiple specimens simultaneously. Growing microfluidic technology advancements have also over the years led to development of engineered biochips for numerous laboratory procedures. There are also now digital microfluidic biochips. Another important factor driving growth for the market is the growing consumer interest in less invasive surgeries. Increasing nanotechnology upgradations also promote market growth.
Protein Chip Segment to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2026
Protein chip or protein array represents a high throughput technique to investigate protein function and monitor their expression level. They are utilized as a popular technology for basic R&D. Protein microarrays involve proteins on glass membranes, micro titer wells, mass spectrometer plates and beads, to which probes labeled with fluorescent dyes are added. The fluorescent signal emitted by the probe-protein reaction can be read via a laser scanner and qualifies and quantifies the protein. Technological advancements in diagnostics, increasing prevalence of cancer and rising demand for personalized medicine, are all factors that boost the protein chip market. In the global Protein Chip segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$516.1 Million Billion by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured) -
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- CapitalBio Technology Inc.
- Cepheid Inc.
- Fluidigm Corporation
- Hoffman-La-Roche Ltd.
- Illumina, Inc.
- OcimumBiosolutions Ltd.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Takara Bio USA, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478467/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019 to 2022
Biotechnology Sector Performance amid the Pandemic
Global Biotechnology Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Biochip Firms Get Ready to Address COVID-19 Challenge
Biochips - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Biochips: A Primer
Manufacturing Systems Used in Biochip Manufacture
Historical Perspective
Classification of Biochips
Application Markets
Market Outlook
Protein Biochips Set for Expansion
Recent Technological Advancements Drive Wider Adoption of Biochips
Competition
Biotech Startups Pose Competition
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Biochips Seek Increasing Role in POC Testing
Biochips to Help Next-Generation Sequencing Scale New Heights &
Unravel Intimidating Biological Problems
Research Forays into Organ-On-A-Chip (OOC)
OCC Start-Ups Enter the Fray
Select Organ-On-A-Chip Start-Ups & Their Specialties
Biochip Implants Set to Make Big Gains
Biochips Aid in Alleviating Issues Associated with
Immunological Studies
Challenges for Widespread Adoption
Drug Discovery Applications to Drive Market
Growing Preference for DNA/Protein Biochips in Personalized
Medicine
Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Microphysiological Systems to Take Personalized Medicine Much
Farther
Biochip Array Technology Enables Reliable and Accurate
Investigation of Metabolic Syndrome
Proteomics and Genomics Drive Opportunities for Biochips
Increasing Application of Genomics and Proteomics in Cancer
Diagnostics and Treatment to Drive Growth
Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region: 2020
Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Potential Application of Biochips in Diabetes Diagnosis and
Management Unfurl New Growth Opportunities
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019)
Rise in Infectious Diseases and Need for High-Troughput
Diagnosis Drive Interest in Biochips
Infection Rates of Viruses ((per infected person)) Involved in
Outbreaks Worldwide: 2020
Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below
5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children
Below 5 Years (in %)
Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In
000s)
Agriculture Sector: Niche Vertical
Development of Protein Microarrays for the Field of
Diagnostics: Key Challenges
Biochip Industry Thrives on Innovation
Researchers at UCI Develop Machine Learning-Assisted Biochip
New Biochip Combines Nanoparticle Printing and AI for Tumor
Analysis
Axbio Introduces Smartbiochip
Multi-Dimensional Printing Technology Enables Development of
New Biochip Printing Technique
MIT Develops Neuromorphic Chip Capable of Mimicking Human Brain
Biochips from AYOXXA: A Giant Leap in Protein Multiplexing
Biochip Innovations in Drug Discovery Applications
Industry Challenges
Standardization: A Key Challenge
High Costs Restrain Growth
Precise Protein Detection: A Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DNA
Chip by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for DNA Chip by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for DNA Chip by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lab-on-a-Chip by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Lab-on-a-Chip by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Lab-on-a-Chip by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Chip by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Protein Chip by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Protein Chip by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Discovery & Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Drug Discovery &
Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery &
Development by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disease Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Disease Diagnostics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Disease Diagnostics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genomics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Genomics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Genomics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proteomics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Proteomics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Proteomics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biochips by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Biochips by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Biochips by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Biochips Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biochips by Product Type - DNA Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein
Chip and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Biochips by Product Type -
DNA Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Biochips by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for DNA Chip,
Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biochips by Application - Drug Discovery & Development, Disease
Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Agriculture and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Biochips by Application -
Drug Discovery & Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics,
Proteomics, Agriculture and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Biochips by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Drug Discovery &
Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics,
Agriculture and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biochips by Product Type - DNA Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein
Chip and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Biochips by Product Type -
DNA Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Biochips by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for DNA Chip,
Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biochips by Application - Drug Discovery & Development, Disease
Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Agriculture and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Biochips by Application -
Drug Discovery & Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics,
Proteomics, Agriculture and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Biochips by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Drug
Discovery & Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics,
Proteomics, Agriculture and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Biochips Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biochips by Product Type - DNA Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein
Chip and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Biochips by Product Type -
DNA Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Biochips by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for DNA Chip,
Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biochips by Application - Drug Discovery & Development, Disease
Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Agriculture and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Biochips by Application -
Drug Discovery & Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics,
Proteomics, Agriculture and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Biochips by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Drug Discovery &
Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics,
Agriculture and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Biochips Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biochips by Product Type - DNA Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein
Chip and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Biochips by Product Type -
DNA Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Biochips by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for DNA Chip,
Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biochips by Application - Drug Discovery & Development, Disease
Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Agriculture and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Biochips by Application -
Drug Discovery & Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics,
Proteomics, Agriculture and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Biochips by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Drug Discovery &
Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics,
Agriculture and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Biochips Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biochips by Product Type - DNA Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein
Chip and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Biochips by Product Type -
DNA Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biochips by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for DNA Chip,
Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biochips by Application - Drug Discovery & Development, Disease
Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Agriculture and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Biochips by Application -
Drug Discovery & Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics,
Proteomics, Agriculture and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biochips by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Drug
Discovery & Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics,
Proteomics, Agriculture and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biochips by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Biochips by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biochips by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Biochips Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biochips by Product Type - DNA Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein
Chip and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Biochips by Product Type -
DNA Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Biochips by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for DNA Chip,
Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biochips by Application - Drug Discovery & Development, Disease
Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Agriculture and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Biochips by Application -
Drug Discovery & Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics,
Proteomics, Agriculture and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Biochips by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Drug
Discovery & Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics,
Proteomics, Agriculture and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Biochips Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biochips by Product Type - DNA Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein
Chip and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Biochips by Product Type -
DNA Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Biochips by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for DNA Chip,
Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biochips by Application - Drug Discovery & Development, Disease
Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Agriculture and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Biochips by Application -
Drug Discovery & Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics,
Proteomics, Agriculture and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Biochips by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Drug
Discovery & Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics,
Proteomics, Agriculture and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biochips by Product Type - DNA Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein
Chip and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Biochips by Product Type -
DNA Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Biochips by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for DNA Chip,
Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biochips by Application - Drug Discovery & Development, Disease
Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Agriculture and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Biochips by Application -
Drug Discovery & Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics,
Proteomics, Agriculture and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Biochips by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Drug Discovery &
Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics,
Agriculture and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Biochips Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biochips by Product Type - DNA Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein
Chip and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Biochips by Product Type - DNA
Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Biochips by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for DNA Chip,
Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biochips by Application - Drug Discovery & Development, Disease
Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Agriculture and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: UK Historic Review for Biochips by Application - Drug
Discovery & Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics,
Proteomics, Agriculture and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Biochips by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Drug Discovery &
Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics,
Agriculture and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biochips by Product Type - DNA Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein
Chip and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Biochips by Product Type -
DNA Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Biochips by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for DNA Chip,
Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biochips by Application - Drug Discovery & Development, Disease
Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Agriculture and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Biochips by Application -
Drug Discovery & Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics,
Proteomics, Agriculture and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Biochips by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Drug Discovery &
Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics,
Agriculture and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biochips by Product Type - DNA Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein
Chip and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Biochips by Product Type -
DNA Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Biochips by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for DNA Chip,
Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biochips by Application - Drug Discovery & Development, Disease
Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Agriculture and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Biochips by Application -
Drug Discovery & Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics,
Proteomics, Agriculture and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Biochips by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Drug
Discovery & Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics,
Proteomics, Agriculture and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Biochips by Product Type - DNA Chip,
Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Biochips by
Product Type - DNA Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biochips by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for DNA
Chip, Lab-on-a-Chip, Protein Chip and Other Product Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Biochips by Application - Drug Discovery &
Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics,
Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Biochips by
Application - Drug Discovery & Development, Disease
Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Agriculture and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biochips by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Drug
Discovery & Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478467/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________