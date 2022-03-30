Republic Brands’ Relentless Pursuit of Counterfeiters Results In Recent Victory

Glenview, Ill., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic Brands, the global leader in rolling papers and premium smoking accessories, won a significant legal victory in its ongoing fight to protect consumers from the sale of counterfeit goods when a federal jury awarded Republic Brands $11M in the company’s most recent victory against counterfeiters.

On March 16, 2022, a federal jury awarded Republic Brands and their affiliates $11 million in damages against Georgia-based wholesaler Gabsons Novelties and its owner, Raj Solomon, who was found personally liable. Following a three-day trial in Atlanta, the jury reached the unanimous verdict that Solomon and his company had willfully sold and distributed counterfeit rolling paper products under Republic Brands’ famous TOP® and JOB® trademarks (Case No. 1:19-cv-2148 (N.D. Ga)).

The case against Gabsons and Solomon is the first of three cases going to trial in U.S. Federal Court in Georgia resulting from the criminal and civil raids and seizures of Republic Brands counterfeit product that took place in May 2019 with the assistance of law enforcement. The two other cases, against Star Importers & Wholesalers and ZCell Novelties and their respective owners, are also expected to go to trial in 2022. Republic Brands has also been successful in the last several years in achieving criminal and civil judgments against counterfeiters in Texas, Tennessee, Illinois, Virginia, and elsewhere.

“Counterfeiters know that Republic Brands will use all means available under the law to protect our consumers’ trust and our company’s reputation,” Republic Brands CEO Don Levin said. “This verdict validates those efforts and sends a strong message that the public will hold counterfeiters accountable for their actions.”

Republic Brands’ anti-counterfeiting efforts are led by Sachin Lele, Republic Brands’ General Counsel and Executive Vice President of Legal, and Jessica Roberts, Republic Brands’ Senior Counsel. Republic Brands’ trial team is led by Maia Woodhouse of Adams and Reese LLP and Sheldon Zenner of Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP. Republic Brands asks for the public to join in reporting counterfeit products by emailing counterfeit@republicbrands.com or calling 1- 800-288-8888

About Republic Brands

The world’s leading rolling company, Republic Brands holds the most extensive portfolio in the category including OCB®, JOB®, e-z wider®, DRUM®, Premier®, Gambler®, and TOP® brands. With a 200-year-old cultural legacy, the family-owned company is known for innovations such as sustainable bamboo, hemp and flax fiber papers and cones, its natural acacia gum, and internationally-recognized ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 and GMP standards. Republic brings consumers the best experience from plant to puff by combining old-world artisan quality with modern sensibilities. With its wide-reaching distribution network across 120 countries, Republic Brands operates seven manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.republicbrands.com.