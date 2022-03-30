Global Forensic Technology Market is Expected to Reach $44.61 billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Forensic Technology Market generated $15.21 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $44.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Significant surge in crime rates, rise in the implementation of advanced technologies to solve different types of criminal cases, and increase in pressure to clear pending backlog cases on the judicial system are expected to drive the growth of the global forensic technology market. On the other hand, lack of accuracy of forensic technologies is expected to impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, persistent advancements in forensic science and new technology launches are expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global forensic technology market, owing to the prevalence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Due to lockdowns, criminal cases across the globe declined. In addition, most of of the investigations on criminal cases were either postponed or halted due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government during the pandemic.

However, the market is expected recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global forensic technology market based on type and region.

Based on type, the services segment held the majority share in 2020, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global market. Moreover, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the products segment.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than half of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the global forensic technology market report include Morphotrust USA (Safran S.A.), NMS Labs, Thermo Fisher Scientific inc., Ultra Electronics Forensic Technology Inc.(Subsidiary of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc.), 3M company, Agilent Technologies Inc., Belkasoft, Eurofins MedigenomixForensik GmbH (Forensic division of Eurofins Scientific S.E.), LGC Limited, GE Healthcare (A healthcare division of GE company).

