Global Pharmacy Automation System Market is Expected to Reach $11.21 Billion by 2030: AMR

Portland, OR, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Pharmacy Automation System Market generated $5.00 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $11.21 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

For Right Perspective, Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/484



Significant surge in geriatric population across the globe, rise in need to decline medication errors, rise in work cost, and increase in need for enhanced productivity with the help of automated systems are expected to drive the growth of the global pharmacy automation system market. In addition, significant improvement in healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries is expected to create ample opportunities in the industry. Contrarily, high capital investment and stringent guidelines restrain the market growth.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global pharmacy automation system market, owing to significant surge in the number of coronavirus cases across the globe. Thus, surge in patients around the world had a remarkable impact on the market , creating a rapid demand for medications across the globe.

, creating a rapid demand for medications across the globe. In addition, the demand for automation systems grew exponentially due to the shortages of staff.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global pharmacy automation system market based on product type, end-user and region.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/484



Based on product type, the automated medication dispensing systems segment generated the highest market share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global market. The automated packaging and labelling systems segment is expected to cite to fastest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the hospital pharmacy segment held the majority share in 2020, accounting to more than half of the global market. The retail pharmacy segment, on the other hand is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the global pharmacy automation system market report include Cerner Corporation, Capsa Healthcare, Omnicell Inc., RX Safe, Scriptpro Llc, Parata, Lonza, Baxter, Danaher, and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Asthma and COPD Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Medical Device Outsourcing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028



Engineered T Cells Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028



Vascular Graft Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Sterilization Technologies Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.