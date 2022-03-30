CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP. AND SEI BALAI GREEN ENERGY (SBGE) SIGN AGREEMENT TO COOPERATE IN INNOVATIVE CARBON EMISSION REDUCTION PROGRAM

New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHI Group, Inc. (www.phiglobal.com, PHIL), a diversified holding company currently engaged in PHILUX Global Funds (a group of Luxembourg bank funds), the Asia Diamond Exchange project (“ADE”) in Vietnam, mergers and acquisitions and investing in special situations (www.CO2-1-0.io), is pleased to announce that CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP., a subsidiary of the Company, has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Indonesia-based SEI BALAI GREEN ENERGY (“SBGE”) to cooperate in a new disruptive carbon mitigation program through worldwide environmentally sustainable projects.



According to the Agreement, CARBON and SBGE will cooperate in acquiring carbon credits from Biogas Power Plant and other renewable energy projects and developments as facilitated, managed, invested, owned and operated by SBGE. Carbon credits will be digitalized into Carbon Tokens using blockchain-crypto technology, Internet of Things, and deploy Six Sigma methodology.

Mr. Gerard Simon Stuurman, CEO of SEI BALAI GREEN ENERGY, stated: “We are very proud and thrilled with today’s news. CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP and PHI Group, Inc. are global key leaders in the carbon credit solutions transition, leveraging blockchain-crypto technology, and we look forward to partnering and supporting them as we help position our company and Indonesia to lead the energy transition to a low carbon future.”

Mr. Choky YF Simanjuntak, CEO and Founder of CARBON, added: “We are very happy and enthusiastic to partner with SEI BALAI GREEN ENERGY, which own the first modern and integrated tapioca factory in Indonesia. Our carbon credits solution with blockchain-crypto technology, IoT, and Six Sigma deployment will energize several Biogas Projects of SBGE in Indonesia and in the region in order to assist SBGE in particular and Indonesia in general to reach net zero carbon target accordingly. This MoU is also embracing the coming of the Earth Day 2022 and at the same time the IEO of our token: April 22nd, 2022.

About CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP.

CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP. (www.CO2-1-0.io) aims to provide a solution in disruptive new carbon market system using blockchain-crypto technology, IoT, and enhanced with Six Sigma methodology which will be empowering environmentally sustainable projects (renewable energy/ waste/ agriculture/ forestry/ many more) starting in USA, Vietnam, Indonesia, other ASEAN countries, and worldwide. It has a clear and systematic product development roadmap, and the ultimate milestones of the products. The solution, methodology, and improved TACCC (transparent, accurate, consistent, complete, and comparable) business process originally introduced by CO2-1-0 (CARBON) will bring full impact to better environment and life of millions.

CARBON (CO2) is the most environmentally sustainable crypto on earth, developed under BEP-20 (BSC Mainnet) and has passed CertiK audit, which is #1 security audits for blockchain protocols, wallets, DApps, and smart contracts.

About PT. SEI BALAI GREEN ENERGY

PT. SEI BALAI GREEN ENERGY (www.sbge.co.id) is a Indonesia-based corporation specializing in agri-food processing in Indonesia. SBGE is a joint venture of shareholders from the Netherlands, India and Indonesia, based in Kisaran, North Sumatra.

SBGE owns and operates a starch factory in Sei Balai, North Sumatera, Indonesia. Our factory designed to be energy neutral and waste free. This is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility policy (CSR-policy).

About PHI Group

PHI Group (www.phiglobal.com, PHIL) primarily focuses on advancing PHILUX Global Funds, a group of Luxembourg bank funds organized as “Reserved Alternative Investment Fund” (“RAIF”) (www.philux.eu), and building the Asia Diamond Exchange (“ADE”) in Vietnam. The Company also engages in mergers and acquisitions and invests in select industries and special situations that may substantially enhance shareholder value.

