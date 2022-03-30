Yale narrow aisle reach truck chalks up third award win for performance in high-intensity e-commerce warehousing

GREENVILLE, N.C., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Yale® narrow aisle reach truck, a lift truck designed for success in high-density warehousing applications, has been recognized with a 2021 GOOD DESIGN Award. The reach truck is also the winner of 2020 Product of the Year Awards from both Material Handling Product News and Plant Engineering, respectively.

“If pressures from the proliferation of e-commerce weren’t enough, unprecedented supply chain challenges are driving warehouses to place an even greater emphasis on getting the most of existing space, making tall, tight storage configurations especially attractive,” says Brad Long, Brand Manager, Yale Materials Handling Corporation. “The Yale narrow aisle reach truck’s ergonomic design and productivity-enhancing features are built for performance in these environments, delivering the efficiency warehouses need and deserve.”

The reach truck is engineered to deliver advantages over leading competitors in four key categories:

Productivity – faster lift/lower speeds and greater energy efficiency can help warehouses to improve their productivity by as much as 7% per truck, per shift while using 20% less energy than leading competitors

Operator comfort – ergonomic features such as a pedal-free floor design provide more freedom for operators to comfortably adjust stance, helping reduce fatigue and maximize performance all shift long

Serviceability – easy access and reduced tool requirements help simplify service and dependence on scarce technicians, saving up to $2,500 per truck, per year in scheduled maintenance costs compared to leading competitors

Visibility - the truck’s standard wide mast opening offers up to 33% greater visibility than leading competitors, while other features help to increase visibility and decrease product and equipment damage

The NR/NDR-DC/EC reach truck series offers 3,000-to-4,500-pound load capacities and single or double reach capabilities. The truck is currently available for order and customers may take advantage of competitive lead times.

About the award

For more than seven decades since its inception, The Chicago Athenaeum continues the organization of the program to create a revived awareness about contemporary design and to honor products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing that have chartered new directions and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace.

GOOD DESIGN® is the oldest and the most prestigious Awards Program organized worldwide.

About Yale Materials Handling Corporation

Yale Materials Handling Corporation markets a full line of materials handling lift truck products and services, including electric, gas, LP-gas and diesel-powered lift trucks; narrow aisle, very narrow aisle and motorized hand trucks. Yale has a comprehensive service offering including a growing robotics lineup, Yale® Vision wireless asset management, fleet management, Yale service, parts, financing and training. Yale® trucks are manufactured in an ISO 9001:2008 registered facility and range in capacity from 2,000 to 36,000 lbs.

Yale Materials Handling Corporation is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 8,100 people world-wide.

YALE and PEOPLE. PRODUCTS. PRODUCTIVITY. are trademarks, service marks or registered marks in the United States and certain other jurisdictions.

