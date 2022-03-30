Genetec Names Leon Langlais Chief Product Officer for the APAC Region

English French

MONTRÉAL, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions today announced the appointment of Leon Langlais as Chief Product Officer for the APAC region.



In this newly created position, Langlais will be responsible for defining the company’s strategic product and services vision to ensure that Genetec offerings are well suited to the needs of the APAC region. Based in Singapore and working in close collaboration with the region’s Managing Director, Daniel Lee, and the full APAC team, Langlais will keep a close connection with head office, and play a key role in connecting regional priorities with the company’s main objectives.

Before taking on this new position, Langlais was previously VP of Infrastructure Product Groups at Genetec. He brings over 25 years of experience in the physical security industry having worked in strategic product marketing, engineering, product and general management roles for access control, intrusion detection, and video surveillance.

"We are experiencing significant growth in APAC, and with Leon’s appointment, we are putting in place the necessary infrastructure to support the unique needs of our customers in this important region,” said Guy Chenard, Chief Commercial Officer at Genetec Inc.

With ever-increasing market demands for powerful, enterprise-class IP physical security and business intelligence solutions, Genetec has enjoyed rapid growth in the APAC region in the last few years. With flagship customers that include Singapore’s Changi Airport, Western Australia’s Public Transport Authority, Seoul’s Gimpo airport and more, the company is continuing its rapid expansion in the region and is looking to further add to its global team of 1,600 talented employees.

