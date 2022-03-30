DesignTV by SANDOW Launches Apps on Mobile and OTT With On-Demand Library of 500+ Programs

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DesignTV by SANDOW, an online channel with daily programming designed to engage the A+D community and the design-obsessed, announced the launch of a new website and dedicated mobile and OTT applications. Introduced two years ago by SANDOW Design Group, a unique ecosystem of design media and services brands including Luxe Interiors + Design, Interior Design, Metropolis, ThinkLab, The Agency by SANDOW, and The Studio by SANDOW, DesignTV features hundreds of hours of content available on-demand and free to all viewers.



“Brands want to share their story with designers and design enthusiasts in authentic and impactful ways,” said Erica Holborn, CEO of SANDOW Design Group. “We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in, and access to, the architecture and design industry to create custom content for our partners and syndicate it through DesignTV.”

On the platform, Interior Design, Luxe Interiors + Design, Metropolis, NYCxDESIGN, COOL HUNTING, and many of the leading brands in the architecture and design industry offer programming tailored to design audiences. Content verticals include:

Design leader conversations – the platform hosts the industry’s greatest trendsetters and manufacturers in larger-than-life programming specials and events.





Product discovery – hundreds of new products are revealed annually on DesignTV, including coverage of NeoCon, KBIS, and other major trade shows.





Tours of amazing spaces – viewers go on-location to see and experience the world’s most striking residences, offices, and more.



Brands can engage with DesignTV through custom and syndicated content – including in collaboration with The Studio by SANDOW, SANDOW Design Group’s experienced video production studio – in addition to interactive advertisements, enabling viewers to take action at the point of discovery.

Now approaching its second anniversary, DesignTV has become the leading on-demand video streaming platform for design professionals and enthusiasts, surpassing goals on viewership, engagement, sponsorship, and programming. DesignTV content is amplified across SANDOW Design Group’s digital footprint of 13 million+ fans and followers, with programming collectively averaging more than 1 million views and 4 million impressions per month.

“Our unique combination of content and design industry intelligence allows SANDOW Design Group to reach architects, designers and all those who love design in an effective way. We’re thrilled with the response to DesignTV from viewers and brand partners, and we’re so excited to continue to grow the platform, showcasing our breadth of content, on all major streaming platforms,” said Bobby Bonett, EVP, Digital + Strategic Growth, SANDOW Design Group.

Visit DesignTV at designtvbysandow.com, or download the DesignTV app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, or Amazon Fire, to access conversations and segments with industry luminaries and the global creative community at large.



About SANDOW Design Group

SANDOW was founded by visionary entrepreneur Adam I. Sandow in 2003, with the goal of reinventing the traditional publishing model. Today, SANDOW powers the design, materials and luxury industries through innovative content, tools and integrated solutions. Its diverse portfolio of assets includes The SANDOW Design Group, a unique ecosystem of design media and services brands, including Luxe Interiors + Design, Interior Design, Metropolis, DesignTV by SANDOW; ThinkLab, a research and strategy firm; and content services brands, including The Agency by SANDOW – a full-scale digital marketing agency, The Studio by SANDOW – a video production studio, and SURROUND – a podcast network and production studio. SANDOW Design Group is a key supporter and strategic partner to NYCxDESIGN, a not-for-profit organization committed to empowering and promoting the city’s diverse creative community. In 2019, Adam Sandow launched Material Bank, the world’s largest marketplace for searching, sampling and specifying architecture, design and construction materials.

