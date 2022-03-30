Carbon Black Market | Increasing Foreign Investments is Driving the Massive Market Growth - MDC Research Study

Pune, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon black is a fine material composed of elemental carbon usually obtained as soot from partial combustion of hydrocarbons, principally used in manufacturing tyres, plastics, mechanical rubber goods, printing inks and toners, and to insulate electrical equipments.

It is also used as protective coatings, plastics, and resistors for electronic circuits because of its electrically conductive properties. Carbon black is a lot like graphite and does not dissolve in water. They are usually spherical in shape and have a less crystalline nature than graphite.

It is usually manufactured through highly controlled processes and contains more than 95 percent pure carbon and other components. Carbon blacks vary widely in particle size depending on the process by which they are prepared. They are fluffy powder of extreme fineness and high surface area.

Carbon black can be further categorized into acetylene black, channel black, furnace black, lampblack, or thermal black, according to its manufacturing process.

Opportunities

Carbon black is used in a variety of industries because of its property to blend with additives, elastomers or binding agents to produce progressively smarter, sustainable variant high end product.





Get a Sample Copy of this Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/sample/47







Vehicle Tyre Industry:

Increases a tyre’s strength, durability and rolling resistance in turn improves driving safety and fuel efficiency of the vehicle

Helps in blocking UV rays that can cause rubber to crack, and also improves tensile strength, making tires more resistant to road wear

Adding carbon black reduces thermal damage on the tyre by avoiding electrostatic charging and helps to conduct heat away from certain hotspots such as tread and belt areas.

Colour Pigment:

Carbon black is used as black pigments of high hiding power in printing ink, paint, and carbon paper

To achieve the desired viscosity for optimum print quality

It also aids in ultraviolet ray absorption in paint, ink and coatings

The carbon black-based pigments are further used are building materials, fibres like carpets, and woven materials

Electronics Industry

Carbon black is incorporated into polymers that requires electric volume resistivity, to enhance safety, comfort and product life

Also used as an electric conductive agent in products such as antistatic films, fibres, and floppy disks

Employed in computer circuit boards, power wires, cables and portable energy products for household safety, by efficiently modulating the current and heat generated in

Improves electrochemical conductivity and charging characteristics in batteries, in turn increasing the overall battery efficiency

Mechanical Products:

Carbon black is used in manufacturing pipes, wires and cables to increase efficiency and protect from mechanical degradation, caused by harmful UV radiation

Used in coating of internal automobile components as well as the exterior body, to help in degradation protection from UV radiation

In hoses, belts and gaskets, carbon black is used to enhance properties, anti-vibration and conductivity of rubber goods





Speak to Our Research Analyst https://www.marketdatacentre.com/analyst/47







Drivers

Carbon black is extensively used in rubber products, and this industry is growing at a rapid pace with the increasing demand from various markets such as automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods industry.

Also the growing demand in the plastics and coating industry, especially in the post pandemic times are the key growth factors for the market.

Specifically in the automobile industry which have provided a thrust to sale of vehicles, and emergence and adoption of electric and self-driven cars, have resulted in fuelling the growth of carbon black market.

China is considered to be the major contributor in the production of black carbon and also the world’s largest exporter.

India is also one of the major contributors to the production of Carbon black and to deliver effective solutions.

COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products Offered, Financial Performance, R&D Intensity, Marketing & Sales Intensity, Recent Developments, Analyst Corner)*

Orion Engineered Carbons Holdings GmbH Phillips Carbon Black Ltd Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Cabot Corporation OCI Company Ltd. OMSK Carbon Group Birla Carbon Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co. Ltd. China Synthetic Rubber Corporation Evonik Industries AG





Buy Premium Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/checkout/47







The MDC Research growth formula provides a way for stakeholders and CXOs to measure the current state of the market.

Current and Future Trends Analysis

Indeep Understanding of Industry landscape

Focused Region/Country Assessment

The Impact of COVID-19 on Present and Future Market

Analyzing Government Policies / Initiatives / Regulations

Competitive Benchmarking

Prominent and SME's Strategies for Expansion



MDC Research conducts in-deep analysis on growth opportunities, driving factors, and challenges in the market. The stakeholders and CXOs will be able to better handle the situation by knowing about the risks.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the potential of the Carbon Black Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Carbon Black Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Carbon Black Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Carbon Black Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Carbon Black Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Carbon Black Market?

Who are the prominent players in Carbon Black Market?

What is the potential of the Carbon Black Market?





Read Overview of the Report: https://www.marketdatacentre.com/carbon-black-market-47







About MDC:

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses.These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry.The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients’ ideas.