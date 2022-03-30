Global Duck Medicine and Vaccines Market to Surpass US$ 2,992.1 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global duck medicine and vaccines market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,777.0 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Duck Medicine and Vaccines Market:

Key trends in the market include increased research and development activities by the key players and scientists, which are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2018, researchers at the Pirbright Institute, a research institute in Surrey, England, developed a single vaccine for avian flu and duck enteritis. The researchers used a method of CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing that allows higher rates of gene editing, making the process more efficient. The resulting vaccine can protect ducks against both duck enteritis virus (DEV) and avian influenza.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global duck medicine and vaccines market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period due to the increasing research and development program by the government, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, the NER Duck program was initiated by the Indian government that focuses on breeding of duck by converging conventional and molecular techniques, disease mapping and development of diagnostics for economically important diseases, developing molecular platform for epidemiology, development of vaccine against duck plague virus, and others.

Among the type, the vaccines segment is estimated to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to the routine immunizations carried out for the prevention of diseases in ducks. Diseases such as duck plague, duck viral hepatitis, and others, have no treatment available and therefore vaccination is the only way to prevent such diseases. For instance, duck viral hepatitis mainly affects ducklings of 2 to 3 weeks of age and there is no treatment option available and so they can be immunized by an attenuated strain of virus before the commencement of egg production.

Among application, the farm segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global duck medicine and vaccines market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the data provided by Sentient Media, a nonprofit news organization, in January 2022, ducks can serve as an important source for providing eggs or meat in the farms.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global duck medicine and vaccines market include Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Ceva, YEBIO BIOENGINEERING CO., LTD., NAVETCO, Shangqiu Meilan Biological Engineering Co.,Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., EGAVET, Bioveta, a.s., Jilin Zhengye Biological Products company limited, and Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Bio-vaccine Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Global Duck Medicine and Vaccines Market, By Type:

Medicine Vaccines



Global Duck Medicine and Vaccines Market, By Application:

Farm Application



Global Duck Medicine and Vaccines Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



