Benevis Announces the Appointment of Bryan J. Carey as Chief Executive Officer

Atlanta, GA, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis, a leading provider of dental practice management services, today announced the appointment of Bryan J. Carey as Chief Executive Officer.

Carey, who has served as a Director of Benevis since early 2021, brings a strong background of leading successful healthcare services businesses. He has over 20 years of experience in multi-site healthcare service organizations, including oncology, physician practice management, behavioral health, and hospital-based services. He most recently served as President of Alteon Health, a leading provider of support for emergency and hospitalist medicine, where he was instrumental in expanding service offerings across the continuum of care as well as through value-based care arrangements with payers. He has worked to expand access to care throughout his career in healthcare, including at 21st Century Oncology through joint ventures providing integrated cancer care with leading health systems, and at Sunspire Health through the development of convenient new locations focused on behavioral health.

“We are very pleased to have Bryan join us to lead Benevis at this important time,” said Daniel D. Crowley, Executive Chairman of Benevis. “Bryan has broad and deep operational experience to help Benevis succeed in its mission of excellence in support of high-quality dentistry. He will work closely with the entire Benevis team to deliver continued best in class results for clinicians and their patients.”

“I am thrilled to be part of the leadership team supporting the dedicated clinical teams in Benevis practices across the country,” said Carey. “This organization excels at helping dentists and hygienists deliver high quality, comprehensive oral healthcare, and this culture of clinical excellence will be key to our continued operational and organizational success.”

ABOUT BENEVIS DENTAL PRACTICE MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Benevis is a comprehensive dental practice support services company focused on improving access to dentistry by providing the highest quality practice support services to over 120 locally branded dental offices. Benevis affiliates with top dentists throughout the country, providing support services that help dentists better manage and grow their practices. Benevis’s support allows dentists to focus on providing high-quality care to their patients. For more information, please visit www.benevis.com.

Attachment