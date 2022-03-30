Common Citizen announces historic cultivation partnership with boxing legend Mike Tyson’s premium cannabis line

MARSHALL, Mich., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Common Citizen, which produces safe, high-quality cannabis products for patients and adult-use customers, today announced a historic cultivation partnership with boxing legend Mike Tyson’s premium cannabis line, California-based Tyson 2.0.

Common Citizen will grow Tyson’s cannabis at its state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse in Marshall, and will first yield “Knockout OG” and “Pound for Pound Cake”— both favorite strains of Tyson’s. The cannabis will be sold at Common Citizen retail partners in prepackaged eighths (3.5 grams) and 1-gram pre-rolls.

“This is a truly unique partnership with one of boxing’s living legends, and I have no doubt ‘Iron Mike’ Tyson’s safe, affordable and high-quality cannabis products will deliver a knockout for our customers,” said Common Citizen CEO Michael Elias. “Tyson 2.0’s premium cannabis will help us achieve Cannabis for Humanity by serving the unique, individual needs of our patients and adult-use customers with a new, high-quality product.”

To celebrate the cultivation partnership — the first of its kind in Michigan — the former heavyweight champion will hold a public appearance Saturday, April 23, at Common Citizen retail partner LIV Cannabis Co.’s Lansing location, 6283 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Tyson’s visit will include an opportunity to enter a raffle for signed Tyson merchandise. Tyson is also scheduled to announce musical acts at the 4/20 Music Festival the same day at nearby Adado Riverfront Park, 201 E. Shiawassee St.

Tyson, a former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion, entrepreneur and actor, is a vocal cannabis advocate and shares Common Citizen’s passion for promoting the many wellness benefits of cannabis for people of all walks of life.

“At Common Citizen, we value people over product and are proud to partner with an international advocate for the unparalleled wellness benefits cannabis provides,” Elias said. “Mike knows from experience how cannabis can change lives for the better, and we bring that shared experience to this unique partnership.”

“Like I did in the ring for so many years, my Tyson 2.0 cannabis — which I personally test and approve — delivers a powerful punch I can’t wait to share with Common Citizen’s customers,” said Tyson, Chief Brand Officer for Tyson 2.0. “This is a business partnership, but more importantly, it’s an investment in people, and I look forward to sharing that message with Common Citizen in the months ahead.”

About Common Citizen

Common Citizen is a privately owned and operated company, focusing on cannabis production, cultivation, processing, retail and wholesale distribution for both the medical and adult market in Michigan and across the United States. Launched in Detroit in 2018, the Common Citizen brand takes a deliberate, people-first approach to its business strategy — from production to retail. Learn more at commoncitizen.com.

About Tyson 2.0

Tyson 2.0 is a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson. The company’s mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision and wide accessibility. Providing consumers an outstanding selection of products, Tyson 2.0 is an extraordinary balance of premium and affordable, full-spectrum cannabis flower, concentrates and consumables available at retailers nationwide. Learn more at Tyson20.com.

