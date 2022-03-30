LS Energy Solutions Deploys First All-in-One AiON-ESS With V20 Energy

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LS Energy Solutions (“LS-ES”), a leading provider of grid-connected energy storage solutions, announces it has delivered its first all-in-one AiON Energy Storage System (AiON-ESS) to V20 Energy, a New Jersey-based storage project developer. LS-ES will provide 14.6 MW/13.7 MWh of energy storage from 17 AiON-ESS containers. The project is being commissioned and is expected to be interconnected to the grid in Q2 in New Jersey.



The company’s latest product launched in late 2021, AiON-ESS is a flexible, modular AC energy storage solution available in two models for 1-hour and 2- to 4-hour applications. The AiON-ESS offers a variety of configurations to address a range of power and energy use cases, from one-megawatt to multi-hundred-megawatt utility-scale applications.

The configuration for V20 Energy is the AiON-ESS Power Series, which includes Tier-1 lithium-ion batteries combined with LS-ES’s string inverter platform in a single, scalable, modular format. Its all-in-one design and AC output facilitate ease of installation, operation and maintenance. To ensure compliance with the highest safety standards, the Power Series has received a UL9540 certification.

As part of the PJM Interconnection , the world’s largest wholesale electricity market, the project will contribute to its expanding energy storage portfolio and will enable V20 Energy to participate in the PJM ancillary services markets.

“We are thrilled to provide our latest, newly certified all-in-one AiON-ESS storage system to V20 for this project,” said Steve Fludder, CEO of LS Energy Solutions. “Our design incorporates features which reduce on-site work and material by incorporating these functions in a stable and repeatable factory environment. We are leading a transition from executing bespoke projects to delivering standardized products.”

Paul Matinho, who leads V20 Energy said, “The LS Energy Solutions team has been great to work with on our first major energy storage project. We value the relationship, their industry experience, and the ability to creatively solve a couple of first project challenges together. We look forward to announcing our next storage project with LS Energy Solutions’ AiON-ESS very soon.”

AiON-ESS systems have passed the rigorous UL9540 approval process, including a multi-point performance test, to meet the highest safety standards for energy storage products. In addition, the certification verifies that all 76 key components in the system are of high quality and UL-approved. Risk is minimized and costly redesigns are avoided by identifying design issues early, as well as ensuring product conformity to meet international regulatory standards.

About LS Energy Solutions:

LS Energy Solutions, an LS Group company, is a leading provider of grid-connected energy storage solutions. The company brings over a decade of experience innovating energy storage and related technologies, from the first grid-connected lithium-ion storage system and to now having over 1 GW deployed across 250 projects. The company offers a flexible range of battery and power electronics systems for both front-of and behind-the-meter applications, supported by an advanced global manufacturing and testing infrastructure. LS Energy Solutions is a convenient and competitive one-stop supplier for energy storage, from advanced inverters and associated components to fully integrated all-in-one systems. For more information visit www.ls-es.com .