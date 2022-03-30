AirHood™ Combines Form and Function as the World's First Portable Range Hood, Launches on Kickstarter

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxime Augay has announced the launch of AirHood™, the world's first portable range hood. The young designer is partnering with Smart Product Concepts Ltd., a veteran with over 20 years of experience in kitchen appliances manufacturing, to bring his award-winning design to life. AirHood™ will be available for preorder via Kickstarter and early backers will get access to exclusive discounts up to 40% off.

Not Your Average Range Hood

Compared to traditional range hoods, the AirHood™ can be taken anywhere, is incredibly easy to clean with its two detachable filters, and can be easily stored away when not in use. Its activated charcoal filter draws in cooking fumes from evaporated oils and fats, which are detrimental to long-term health and can prevent the oily film which develops on kitchen surfaces, as well as minimize lingering odors from cooking.

Exceptional User Experience Design

Home cooks will be pleased with AirHood™'s modern design, which adds a delightful splash of color to any space. Backers will also have the option to select between a wired and wireless version. The wired option delivers maximum power, while the wireless option offers ultimate portability.

Maxime Augay, AirHood™'s product designer, explains: "I was inspired to redesign the conventional range hood due to its outdated user experience. Conventional range hoods are hard to clean and can be an eyesore in a beautiful kitchen. The AirHood™ design complies with the strict regulations and standards of appliances while encapsulating a fresh form and utility."



Match Made In Heaven

Maxime is passionate about technology and materials. To execute AirHood™, he wanted to give backers peace of mind that they are pledging for a product of quality; that's why he chose to partner with Smart Product Concepts Ltd., a company that has manufactured state-of-the-art kitchen gadgets for over 20 years. Their successful smart cooking machine, smart oven, and smart pressure cooker deliver seamless, intuitive, and rewarding kitchen experiences.



Feature Highlights

Cooking Fume Extraction

Detachable Grease & Odor Filter

Activated Charcoal Filter

Easy to Clean

3 Speed Settings

Ultra Quiet Operation



For Collaboration and Inquiries

Joie De Luzuriaga

Media Contact

Rainfactory Inc.

T: +1 (470) 518-4122

E: joie@rainfactory.com



For more information, go to theairhood.com and see the press kit for lifestyle and product assets.

Related Images











Image 1: Airhood





The World's First Portable Range Hood









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment