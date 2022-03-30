Ecoverse (EVS) Project Completes Successful KYC with PinkSale

Paris, France, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The announcement came via Twitter, representing a significant step in the project's development. Generally, passing "Know Your Customer" procedures with PinkSale legitimizes the trustworthiness and potential of a blockchain-based initiative.





The news comes shortly after Ecoverse sustained a series of AMA sessions with various crypto industry figures. The event took place on March 19 and allowed the EVS team to provide more details about their ongoing project.

These development steps allow Ecoverse to gain attention in the emerging Metaverse sector. For instance, the team announced on March 22 that the project had reached 1,000 Twitter followers. It's worth noting that EVS surfaced on the market and on Twitter only in February 2022.

Ecoverse (EVS)

Ecoverse is a decentralized platform providing users with a better experience in the Metaverse, GameFi, and NFTs. The project plans to build a dynamic ecosystem with various applications, including play-to-earn (P2E) games, DeFi services, and NFTs.

Ecoverse will provide gamers, developers, and shareholders with an interactive GameFi launchpad. This digital framework will enable gamers to engage with investors, P2E gaming projects, and NFT designers. Also, it will allow them to gain rewards by being active in various play-to-earn applications.

The EVS platform will also have an NFT marketplace and NFT minting options. This way, creators can build, buy, trade, and sell NFTs representing art, music, and P2E worlds.

The Ecoverse DeFi platform will be an open and global financial venue where investors will have better asset control. Also, they will access various DeFi products and solutions with potentially high ROI.

The Ecoverse Metaverse World platform is a feature-rich environment connecting virtual and real worlds. Users will be able to explore, experiment, and discover numerous applications within it.

Lastly, Ecoverse comes with its proprietary token, $EVS, available in three sale events. The first one is a private sale ending on March 6, but it has already reached its hard cap of $600,000. Investors can still participate in the second event, a pre-sale ending on March 30. So far, the event has not reached its $450,000 hard cap. Lastly, 20 million more $EVS will be available through an IDO between April 1 and 3.

About Ecoverse

EVS is a decentralized ecosystem that provides users with a platfrom that satisfies every existing desire when it comes to experiences in the Metavers, Gamefi and NFT world to the fullest. For more information about Ecoverse, please follow the links below:

