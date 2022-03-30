Advisors Mortgage Group’s Steven Meyer Named NJBIZ Leaders in Finance Award Honoree

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Advisors Mortgage Group (“Advisors” or the “Company”), based in Ocean Township, New Jersey, announces that Company President Steven Meyer has been named one of the honorees of the 2022 NJBIZ Leaders in Finance awards. The awards celebrate New Jersey’s financial executives at all levels who contribute to the success of their companies as well as their communities.

Following an open nomination period, honorees were chosen by a panel of independent judges with experience in the financial field, according to information from NJBIZ. The selections were based on the nominees’ involvement in their industries and communities, along with their achievements, energy, and innovative ideas.

“I am honored to be recognized as one of the leaders in the financial industry. It’s a tribute to the amazing team we have at Advisors. Their hard work and dedication to making sure our customers have a stress-free and seamless experience during their loan process are second to none. Being able to celebrate our success by giving back to the community is a privilege. We have come a long way since our start in 1999,” Meyer states.

Advisors is continually working to streamline its communication to clients and referral partners and is developing new technology to enable the Company to take its customer service to the next level. The release of its mobile app is imminent, and email automation is now part of the daily loan process. The Company continues to expand its footprint – not just in New Jersey but throughout the United States. Advisors is now licensed in Tennessee and is opening a new branch office in Clermont, Florida. The Company has grown 236% over the past three years and has no plans of slowing down.

Those looking to finance or refinance a home should contact Advisors Mortgage at 1-800-778-9044 or visit the Company’s website at https://advisorsmortgage.com.

About Advisors Mortgage Group

With big dreams and even bigger determination, Advisors Mortgage Group, LLC was founded in October 1999 by a single loan officer in a 400-square-foot office in Shrewsbury, New Jersey. In the years since its formation, Advisors has grown to serve not only the greater New Jersey area but also a vast portion of the United States. With branch offices up and down the East Coast and its corporate office in Ocean Township, New Jersey, Advisors Mortgage has established itself as a pillar of excellence in the mortgage industry. Our immense experience is our greatest asset and the foundation of success for the Company and every Advisors branch and loan officer.

In 2005, Advisors Mortgage Group was designated by the Federal Housing Authority as a Full Eagle FHA Underwriter. As a Full Eagle, Advisors has been able to expand its loan volume by approving loans, which a majority of the competition could not dream of. We have built a platform for a seamless and stress-free mortgage process for all of our customers, and we have that same mission throughout all of our offices. We understand that success cannot be attained without teamwork and communication, two of our most important strengths.

