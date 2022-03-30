How Kronos Fusion Tech Can Help the USA Keep Its Lead on Russia on Earth and in Space

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Russia originally developed the tokamak fusion reactor design decades ago but today is mostly known as an oil exporter. However, it recently joined other countries around the globe in pursuing the nearly boundless, clean energy promised by modern fusion research. As a geopolitical rival, Kronos Fusion considers it important the United States stay ahead of Russia in this crucial area of forward-looking technological development. Kronos' deep learning algorithms and its Fusion Energy Commercialization Center will help achieve this goal.

Russia's fusion reactor program is nowhere near as well-financed or advanced as China's, but it shouldn't be overlooked as a competitor in the fusion energy race either. Its latest tokamak, named T-15MD, started operating last May after a decade of construction. T-15MD is a small but allegedly powerful reactor, capable of 30-second-high temperature, high density plasma pulses. Its main purpose appears to be as a testing device used to study fusion reactions at different temperatures. The Russians also say they are investigating a hybrid fission-fusion reactor process.

The Kremlin clearly recognizes the possibilities of nuclear fusion. AK&M Information Agency reported in early March 2022 that the Russian government earmarked 5 billion rubles for plasma and fusion projects. This represents a modest budget at approximately $47.4 million (USD). More funding rounds will probably follow if the research shows any signs of worthwhile results.

Current political upheavals reveal another facet of why fusion is critical to the USA's foreign policy toward Russia. U.S. allies in Western Europe, currently heavily dependent on Russian oil despite their tense relationship with their eastern neighbor, offer a potential way out of this fusion energy bind. Many European countries, including Germany and Spain, are permanently shuttering their existing nuclear power plants. Several other countries say they won't build reactors. The limitless energy of fusion could free Europe from petroleum dependency on outside countries without needing to resort to dangerous, unpopular fission.

It's undeniably clear the advanced quantum computing algorithms Kronos is developing for America's fusion program could put our country far ahead of the Kremlin's research efforts. Where the Russians are teasing out data through a painstaking, time-consuming process of trial-and-error experimentation in the T-15MD, the neural network simulations of Kronos' Commercialization Center will enable advancing tokamak science rapidly without the need to repeatedly iterate experimental reactor upgrades.

The deep machine learning of the Kronos project will give America a powerful edge over its Russian rival. Simulation testing on algorithms that learn immediately from mistakes or failures greatly accelerates the development process and has the potential to allow America to become the first country to build a commercially viable tokamak generator.

While Russia is a less serious competitor in the fusion race than China for now, Kronos' revolutionary technology can help our country maintain its lead over it in this promising new field of energy science.

