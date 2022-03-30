CounterCraft Partners With Hexagon US Federal to Offer a Comprehensive Cybersecurity Strategy for Federal OT/ICS Organizations

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CounterCraft, the global leader in active defense technology and the next generation of threat intelligence, announces a collaboration with Hexagon US Federal, a leader in the delivery of Industry 4.0 technology and services to the US federal government, including defense, intelligence, and civilian organizations. Hexagon US Federal's portfolio includes PAS OT Integrity™, an industry-leading OT/ICS cybersecurity platform.

Hexagon US Federal is partnering with CounterCraft to broaden its cyber security offerings with CounterCraft's unique deception technology, which enables organizations to:

Improve threat detection and response

Harvest accurate Indicators of Compromise and Techniques, Tactics and Procedures

Generate machine-readable threat intelligence

Engage attackers actively

Provide a comprehensive OT cybersecurity solution for asset visualization, vulnerability/patch management, configuration management, and enterprise resiliency/recovery

This go-to-market partnership enables Hexagon US Federal and CounterCraft to bring their award-winning and innovative cyber platforms to clients who seek a comprehensive cybersecurity offering. CounterCraft's platform uses sophisticated deception environments to detect and alert unauthorized adversarial activity. By combining deception technology and Hexagon US Federal's portfolio of OT/ICS technology, organizations can greatly enhance their overall cyber performance and OT resilience.

"Organizations with an operational technology footprint are facing two significant challenges—the digital transformation of OT devices to enhance connectivity and operability, and an ever-evolving threat landscape that specifically targets OT and Industrial Control Systems," comments Amyn Gilani, Chief Growth Officer of CounterCraft. "Together with Hexagon US Federal, we have a comprehensive solution to modernize OT systems and protect them with additional layers of security to divert threat actors and actively collect threat intelligence on adversarial behavior. I'm happy to be partnering with Hexagon US Federal to provide the market with a more comprehensive OT security solution with top-tier tradecraft and innovative technology."

CounterCraft's platform includes specific enhancements to their deception technology to deal with difficult-to-protect OT environments. These make the platform especially well-prepared for defense and national security clients, thanks to its ability to work on air-gapped systems and unique technology features that make it virtually impossible to detect.

"We are really excited about what this new partnership means for our US federal government customers," comments Tammer Olibah, CEO and President, Hexagon US Federal. "By combining CounterCraft's cyber threat intelligence technologies with Hexagon's cyber protection solutions for operational technology, we are able to bring a more complete range of capabilities to our customers that enable them to improve their cyber-resilience and more effectively combat cyber threats."

Hexagon's PAS OT Integrity platform, offered via Hexagon US Federal, hardens industrial control systems against safety and reliability threats by automating Process Control Network (PCN) asset management, configuration baseline and policy enforcement, vulnerability and patch management, change management, reporting, and enterprise resiliency via robust backup and recovery capability. Cyber Integrity provides these capabilities for the major control systems including OT/ICS/SCADA and IT assets. Cyber Integrity is the only solution on the market that provides in-depth visibility down to level 0 of the Purdue Model.

