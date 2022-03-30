Plant - Based Meat Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.0% to 2030 | MDC Research Study

Pune, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Plant-Based Meat” is an alternative to animal based meat, using meat replacements that have the similar taste, texture, flavour or appearance. In today’s world, plant-based meat is gaining much more popularity and demonstrating a high growth. Surprisingly, plant can reflect the taste and texture of animal meat incredibly well, which offers tremendous potential with opportunities. This is why meat alternatives play a vital role in the larger picture as we strive to transition away from industrial farming and toward producing the meat alternative that customer’s desire.

Opportunities:

Several types of meat substitutes are available in the market. Various protein sources and their combinations with further food ingredients were tested to develop the base product, including the creation of flavor components and the addition of aroma ingredients and spices.

A variety of components are utilized in the production process including pea protein, plant-based proteins, wheat gluten, soy, potato protein, mung bean protein, and rice protein. Other attributes such as the ability to retain and moisture during cooking, reheating, freezing, and thawing make them highly desirable for consumers. The production of plant-based foods requires notably less intensive farming, which has a smaller effect on the environment, with significantly less water required and none of the methane emissions in the process associated with livestock.

After years of experimentation and research, brands have developed meat replacements with plant-based foods and ingredients. Major Key players in this market such as Beyond the Meat, Before the Butcher, MorningStar Farms, Gardein, Field Roast, Maple leaf foods, Quorn foods and Impossible foods, the Vegetarian Butcher and Sunfed.





Common Substitutes:

Soy meat/ Texture vegetable protein: The end product has a fibrous consistency, which is very similar to meat.

Tofu: It is well known among consumers as bean curd, with tremendous nutritional and health benefits as they produce an outstanding protein, calcium, and iron source.

Tempeh: It is manufactured from fermented soybean cake and cooked soybeans. It has a thicker meatier consistency and has the nutritional benefits including high protein, fibre and extra nutrients.

Wheat gluten: It is an excellent substitute for population with no sensitivity towards gluten. They are easy to handle and is produced from a simple raw material.

Advantages:

Substituting meat for plants reduces saturated fat and increases the fiber and vitamin in the content of food consumed. Studies reveal that this leads to reduced risks for diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. In addition, plants require fewer environmental resources such as water and space, which can offset climate change to some extent.

Vegetarian proteins are food sources that meat lovers can feel good about eating. Meat substitutes express a higher trend with low cost, safe consumption, and higher protein, low fat, health-promoting agents, with good taste and texture. And the fundamental advantage of producing different types of meat substitutes is to diminish livestock’s environmental effect.

