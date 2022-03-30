The New York Academy of Medicine Awards 2022-24 Jeremiah A. Barondess Fellowship in the Clinical Transaction

New York, NY, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM), in collaboration with the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME), has announced that the 2022-24 Jeremiah A. Barondess Fellowship in the Clinical Transaction is awarded to Danielle Clark, MD, Associate Program Director and Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center (UCMC). The two-year, $50,000 fellowship will enable Dr. Clark to implement an educational initiative at UCMC aimed at improving patient-centered bedside rounds in the COVID-19 era. The AGCME will recognize Dr. Clark at its Annual Educational Conference, to be held virtually from March 30-April 1.

The Barondess Fellowship is awarded annually to a junior faculty member in internal medicine to enhance medical students’ and residents' training in the clinical transaction, a fundamental element of clinical care. The fellowship aims to improve the patient experience by innovating and strengthening the critical skills that characterize the clinical transaction, including communicating with patients, conducting the physical exam, and applying clinical reasoning.

“By working to improve resident education and patient-centered communication at the bedside, Dr. Clark is addressing a key factor in providing high quality, equitable care for all patients. NYAM is pleased to continue our partnership with the ACGME on the Barondess Fellowship, which supports our mission of advancing health equity through its focus on medical education initiatives that center the voices of patients in their care and their health,” said NYAM President Judith A. Salerno, MD, MS.

At the University of Cincinnati Medical Center (UCMC), an institution that provides care to an underserved population, the Internal Medicine residency program stresses patient-centered care and effective communication skills, including through bedside rounds. With the support of the Barondess Fellowship, Dr. Clark will lead UCMC’s efforts to teach residents how to conduct rounds in a patient-centered way in the pandemic era, and to teach faculty members how to educate at the bedside in a way that maintains psychological safety for both patients and trainees. Dr. Clark will expand on her prior work to ensure that patient-provider communication is the focus, engaging faculty, residents, students, and most importantly, patients, in this project.

“The ACGME is proud to present The Barondess Fellowship, in partnership with The New York Academy of Medicine, to Dr. Clark. Understanding and delivering patient-centered care is crucial to the development of residents and fellows, especially in the midst of the pandemic, and we are eager to see Dr. Clark’s vision implemented," said ACGME President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas J. Nasca, MD, MACP.

“I am thrilled to receive the Barondess Fellowship,” said Dr. Clark. “While the University of Cincinnati Internal Medicine department has a longstanding history of bedside rounds, our process has decayed in the setting of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Barondess award will provide the support to reevaluate the patient-provider relationship in the setting of patient-centered bedside rounds. I am grateful for the support of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, The New York Academy of Medicine, and the ACGME.”

Dr. Clark graduated from Lake Forest College and earned an MD from New York Medical College. She joined the University of Cincinnati in 2014 for Internal Medicine training and became chief resident. The following year, she joined the Department of Internal Medicine as an IMSTAR medical education fellow, where she continued to develop and use evidenced-based learning techniques. As a result of her demonstrated commitment to developing her skills as a leader, innovator and scholar in medical education, Dr. Clark was offered the role of Associate Program Director for Inpatient Innovations within the Internal Medicine Residency Program at the University of Cincinnati. Dr. Clark has a longstanding interest in the patient experience; she has previously developed a health literacy and communication curriculum, which is taught during a fourth-year medical student elective, and she leads UCMC’s Patient-Centered Rounds Improvement Group, which was formed in the spring of 2021.

