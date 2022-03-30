Company Announcement no. 108 – 2022

Copenhagen, March 30th, 2022

2021 Annual Report

GreenMobility continued its growth in 2021, with a 80% revenue growth and expansion into new cities and countries. With this, GreenMobility continues to be a leader within electric carsharing in Europe, with a clear goal of reducing CO2 emissions, replacing private cars and generate stakeholder value.

Today, the Annual Report for 2021 has been approved by the company’s Board of Directors and is submitted as the file “GREENMOBILITY-2021-12-31” in compliance with the ESEF regulation. The Annual Report will be presented at the company’s Annual General Meeting, taking place on Thursday 21 April 2022. Simultaneously, the board has approved the company’s Remuneration Report 2021 and the Sustainability Report 2021. All reports are attached and can as well be read or downloaded at GreenMobility's investor site www.greenm.dk

Key highlights of 2021:

Group revenue of DKK 62.4 million which is a 80% growth compared to 2020 and within the guidance of DKK 60-70 million.

Net loss of DKK (51.6) million (2020: DKK 59.7 million) and better than the guidance of net loss of DKK 55-65 million.

Reaching breakeven in Aarhus, as the second city

37% growth in customers, for a total of 158,600

33% growth in trips, for a total of 893,000

1,350 tonnes of CO2 saved during the year (775 tonnes in 2020)

Acquisition of Twist Mobility in Germany

In September 2021, GreenMobility completed a successful Rights Issue for a capital increase with gross proceeds of DKK 147.4 million.

Guidance 2022:

For 2022, we have the following expectations for the GreenMobility group:

Revenue of DKK 100-110 million, a growth of 60-75% vs 2021

Net result of DKK (60-70) million

Launch of 2-4 new cities for a total of 13-15 cities





From our Rights Issue in September 2021, we have secured sufficient equity for our current business plan for 2022 and thus do not expect to raise new equity this year.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, Group CFO, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,150 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels, Helsinki, Amsterdam and a number fo German cities. More than 158,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

