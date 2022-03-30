Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. Schedules 2021 4th Quarter and Year-End Earnings Release and Conference Call

Ontario, Ca, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. will announce its 4th Quarter and 2021 Year-End and financial results on March 31, 2021. The Company will host a conference call on April 6, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss the 4th-quarter and year-end results.

To access the conference call, please dial (323) 701-0160 (U.S.) or (800) 289-0720 (toll-free) and reference Conference ID number 2312231. The number should be dialed five-ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

For those who are unable to listen to the conference call, there will be a replay available through Thursday, April 21, 2022, which can be accessed by dialing (719) 457-0820 (U.S.) or (888) 203-1112 (toll-free), passcode 2312231.

About Prime Healthcare

