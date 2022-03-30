DEADLINE ALERT for STTK, ELMS, EDU: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK)

Class Period: October 9, 2020 – November 9, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Collaboration Agreement with Takeda was not solid; (2) Takeda and Shattuck would mutually agree to terminate the Collaboration Agreement in essentially one year; (3) as a result, Shattuck would cease to receive any future milestone, royalty, or other payments from Takeda; and (4) as a result, defendants statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. (NASDAQ: ELMS)

Class Period: March 31, 2021 – February 1, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 4, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ELMS’s previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable; (2) ELMS’s earlier reported financial statements would need restatement; (3) certain EMLS executives and/or directors purchased equity in the Company at substantial discounts to market value without obtaining an independent valuation; (4) on November 25, 2021 (Thanksgiving), the Company’s Board formed an independent Special Committee to conduct an inquiry into certain sales of equity securities made by and to individuals associated with the Company; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU)

Class Period: April 24, 2018 – July 22, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 5, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) New Oriental’s revenue and operational growth was the result of deceptive marketing tactics and abusive business practices that flouted Chinese regulations and policies and exposed New Oriental to an extreme risk that more draconian measures would be imposed on New Oriental; (2) New Oriental had engaged in misleading and fraudulent advertising practices, including the provision of false and misleading discount information designed to obfuscate the true cost of New Oriental’s programs to its customers; (3) New Oriental had falsified teacher qualifications and experience to increase student enrollments; (4) New Oriental had defied prior government warnings against linking school enrollments with the provision of private tutoring services; (5) as a result, New Oriental was subject to an extreme undisclosed risk of adverse enforcement actions, regulatory fines and penalties, and the imposition of new rules and regulations adverse to New Oriental’s business and interests; (6) the new rules, regulations, and policies to be implemented by the Chinese government following the Two Sessions parliamentary meetings were far more severe than represented to investors by defendants and in fact posed an existential threat to New Oriental and its business; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com