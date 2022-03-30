SRAX To Host the LD Micro Invitational at the Four Seasons Hotel in Westlake Village, CA

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, will host the 2022 LD Micro Invitational, a prominent 3-day investor conference, at the Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on June 7th-9th, 2022.



LD Micro is host to the most influential conferences in the small and microcap world. Chris Lahiji, founder of the prestigious function, notes the success of the Main Event last October as a “great success that restored humanity within our industry. People could finally see each other and connect again in person. As a result, the upcoming Invitational was the fastest sell-out in our history.”

Robert Cima, Regional Vice President and General Manager at The Four Seasons Westlake Village said, “We are thrilled to welcome the LD Micro Invitational Meeting to our transformed, 12-acre, urban oasis. The entire team at Four Seasons Hotel looks forward to hosting an unforgettable experience, made complete by unsurpassed service and attention to detail.”

Event: The LD Micro Invitational

Date: Tuesday, June 7th - Thursday, June 9th, 2022

Location: Four Seasons Westlake Village

Around 200 companies from all over the world will showcase what makes them truly special, presenting for 25 minutes each, and finalizing their exhibition with private meetings.

The link to register for virtual and physical components of the event will be released shortly.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com .

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies transformed into several virtual and in-person events hosted annually and positioned LD Micro as a leader in small- and micro-cap conferences. With the recent SRAX acquisition, LD gained access to the largest active base of micro-cap investors in the world at over five million and counting. For more information on LD Micro, visit ldmicro.com.

