HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud® Digital Alerts Launch in Apple Maps

Chicago, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAAS Alert announced today that Safety Cloud, the most comprehensive and trusted digital alerting platform for roadway safety, is now incorporated into real-time roadway hazard information in Apple Maps, one of the world’s most widely used mapping, navigation, and traffic solutions. Drivers approaching emergency vehicles, incident responders, work zones, and other hazards on the road sourced by Safety Cloud will receive an alert in Apple Maps, giving them advance warning of a potential safety issue ahead.

Studies from Purdue University and the University of Minnesota have found that digital alerts providing advance warning of upcoming roadway hazards improve driver safety near roadside incidents and can reduce the risk of crashes up to 90%. By notifying motorists of these hazards in advance, digital alerts provide drivers with more time to safely slow down and move over or proceed with caution.

Over 1,200 public safety agencies, roadside assistance fleets, towing operators, road workers, and other organizations with vehicles or roadway equipment are using Safety Cloud to provide an additional layer of protection for their people and assets. The service comes standard on new emergency vehicles for many leading industry brands and also integrates with aftermarket emergency vehicles, telematics systems, work zone equipment, and traffic management platforms. More than 1 billion digital alerts have been processed through Safety Cloud since the platform's launch in 2017.

Jeremy Agulnek, HAAS Alert’s SVP of Connected Vehicle, said, “With the addition of Apple Maps as a Safety Cloud digital alerting partner, drivers using an iPhone as a travel companion will now be safer and better aware of upcoming roadway conditions. We applaud Apple for prioritizing driver safety and taking steps towards achieving the Vision Zero goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries.”