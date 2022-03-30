WiSilica achieves widely recognized ISO 27001 security standard certification

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WiSilica, the leading IoT platform and solutions provider and the parent company of Lumos Controls, now ISO 27001 certified. The certification was achieved after the successful completion of a rigorous audit.

ISO 27001 provides guidelines for a comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS) and is considered to be the gold standard when it comes to information security. The certification reinforces WiSilica’s position as a one the most secured service providers in the market. It is a testimony to the meticulous security process and practices which the company and employees has been following ever since its inception.

“ISO 27001 certification is a commitment to our customers who have trusted us with their information. This certification is a true validation of our already followed world-class controls, processes, and protocols,” said Vivek Pramod Senior Vice President & GM – Smart Controls, WiSilica. “With our thoroughly established Information Security Management System, we are perfectly poised to mitigate the ever-increasing infosec threats and keep enhancing our compliances portfolio,” he concluded

Security breaches is a rising concern for customers when it comes to adopting IoT based services including lighting controls. ISO certification is one of the many steps in WiSilica’s security compliance roadmap. The company is planning to take similar steps to improve customer confidence that it is maintaining industry-best security standards.

About WiSilica

WiSilica is a smart environment IoT platform and solutions provider that bridges objects, locations, and people in real-time. ARIXA, WiSilica’s location-aware IoT platform, provides complete cloud-to-device solutions for intelligent wireless controls (LUMOS CONTROLS) and real-time location solutions (TRAK). The company also offers customized end-to-end IoT solutions (ORION) to OEMs developing new smart solutions. WiSilica, with its expanding partnerships with global tier1 companies, is committed to extending its leadership in human-centric lighting, energy efficiency, space management, and AI-powered analytics.

Lumos Controls features the most advanced lighting control devices, intuitive interfaces, and versatile edge/cloud computing that are brought together to build an intelligent lighting network that’s future-ready for smart enterprises.

If you want to learn more about the security program at WiSilica, please visit here.

