FREE ROAM BREWING OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART MICROBREWERY IN BOERNE,TEXAS

BOERNE, TEXAS, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOERNE, TEXAS (March 29, 2022)-- Free Roam Brewing’s Co-founders, Jeremy Affeldt, Brandon Phillips, and Jaron Shepherd recently celebrated the official grand opening of their new state-of-the-art microbrewery, on-site brewing facility, taproom, and beer garden, adding a wonderful element to an already popular downtown Boerne district; the Hill Country Mile, offering a warm, family-friendly atmosphere.

The new giveback brewery is a distinctive Texas Hill Country brewpub that offers locals and visitors a tasty craft beer-centric experience while giving back. "Our first in a series of give-back beer is Red Eyes (American Red Ale), brewed on-site using the recipe from the award-winning Pravda Brewery in Ukraine. Proceeds from each sale help support the refugees of Ukraine through Brew For Ukraine.

"Free Roam's menu features seven specialty house-made brews– Blonde Buffalo, Hill Country Lightning, We Didn't Hef it Up, Juiced A Bit Outside, Coyle's Irish Red, Backing into Parking Spaces IPA, Gunpowder Session Stout, and a guest cider from Bishop Cider Co," said Jaron Shepherd, award-winning Brewmaster of Free Roam Brewing Company.

Sixteen autographed baseball bats hang like hunting trophies above a stone fireplace in the taproom. "The bats once belonged to batters I have faced, players I have admired, and former teammates. There is a story behind every single bat. We have a story behind everything here, even the water well we discovered during the renovations that is over 100 years old, said Jeremy Affeldt, CEO and Co-founder of Free Roam Brewing.

Floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to fill the space during the day, while at night, strategic lighting creates ambiance and accentuates the large buffalo mural that hangs high in the entry.

At approximately 3,500 square feet, the brewery and the beer garden can hold nearly 300 people and features high-definition flat-screen televisions with viewing angles from every seat, convenient for sports enthusiasts.

Free Roam Brewery is located at 325 South Main Street in Boerne. The brewery is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday from noon to midnight, and weekends from 11 a.m. to midnight. Free Roam Brewery held a soft opening in early February, giving customers a chance to sample the brewery's handcrafted beer.

"We've given our heart and soul to build Free Roam Brewing and are thrilled to welcome our new friends to the house the three of us have built together," said Jeremy Affeldt.

About Free Roam Brewing Company

Free Roam Brewing Company pays homage to its spirit animal, the mighty buffalo. An animal built for the storm, the buffalo, symbolizes inner strength, perseverance, and a love of freedom. Free Roam is committed to strengthening our community through the love of craft beer. Our premium quality lagers and ales reflect our community's diverse experiences and tastes. In a boundless world of potential beer styles, we cherish the freedom to roam. Established in 2020 by co-founders Jeremy Affeldt, Brandon Phillips, and Jaron Shepherd, Free Roam officially opened its door on March 11, 2022.

