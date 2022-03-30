Ress Life Investments A/S: Major shareholder announcement pursuant to section 30 of the Capital Markets Act.

Ress Life Investments
Date: 30 March 2022
Date: 30 March 2022
Corporate Announcement 12/2022
Major shareholder announcement pursuant to section 30 of the Capital Markets Act.
Ress Life Investments A/S has received notification that Apoteket AB:s Pensionsstiftelse holds less than 5% of the share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S. Following the share capital increase of Ress Life Investments A/S announced on 30 March 2022, Apoteket AB:s Pensionsstiftelse holds 7,568 shares in Ress Life Investments A/S with a total nominal value of EUR 3,784,000 corresponding to 4.36% of the total share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
