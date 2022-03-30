Ress Life Investments A/S: Major shareholder announcement pursuant to section 30 of the Capital Markets Act.

Ress Life Investments

Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv

DK-1057 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 30 March 2022

Corporate Announcement 12/2022

Major shareholder announcement pursuant to section 30 of the Capital Markets Act.

Ress Life Investments A/S has received notification that Apoteket AB:s Pensionsstiftelse holds less than 5% of the share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S. Following the share capital increase of Ress Life Investments A/S announced on 30 March 2022, Apoteket AB:s Pensionsstiftelse holds 7,568 shares in Ress Life Investments A/S with a total nominal value of EUR 3,784,000 corresponding to 4.36% of the total share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com



Tel +46 8 545 282 27

Attachment