Lectra: Availability of 2021 Annual Financial Report

Paris, March 30, 2022 - Lectra announces that its 2021 Annual Financial Report has been released and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

The 2021 Annual Financial Report containing the Management Report, the Report on Corporate Governance and Non-financial Statement is now available in the ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) and in PDF version on the company’s website: https://www.lectra.com/fr/investisseurs.

A condensed English version of the Annual Financial Report 2021 is also available on the company's website: https://www.lectra.com/en/investors.

About Lectra:

For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more, Lectra crafts the premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra’s offer empowers brands, manufacturers and retailers from design to production, providing them with the market respect and peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, the company reported revenues of 388 million euros in 2021 and is listed on Euronext (LSS).

In June 2021, Lectra acquired Gerber Technology, a USA-based company founded in 1968. Like Lectra, Gerber Technology develops software and automation solutions for fashion, automotive, furniture and other businesses across the globe.

