The Computer Vision In Healthcare Market Grows With Adoption Of AI For Improved Patient Experience As Per The Business Research Company's Computer Vision In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the computer vision in healthcare market, the adoption of AI-based technologies in healthcare is driving the growth of the computer vision in healthcare market. Artificial intelligence is the ability of a machine to perform tasks that are normally carried out by humans. AI-based technologies in computer vision include natural language processing (NLP), which enables computers to understand text and spoken words in much the same way human beings can. For instance, according to MINDFIELDS, in 2019, in the USA, it is predicted that, by 2021, about 35% of healthcare organizations plan to adopt AI in healthcare to improve patient experience. Arterys, which provides diagnosis and treatment solutions in 15 seconds, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has since raised $28 million to boost global delivery of medical AI. Thus, the adoption of AI-based technologies is driving the computer vision market in the healthcare market.



The global computer vision in healthcare market size is expected to grow from $0.71 billion in 2021 to $1.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.53%. The global healthcare computer vision market size is expected to grow to $5.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 48.92%.

New, technologically advanced product development is gaining popularity among the global computer vision in healthcare market trends. Major companies operating in the computer vision in healthcare sector are focused on developing AI-based technologies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in July 2020, IBM launched Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology for computer vision, which is one of the AI-based technologies. This new NLP technology helps with chatbots, spam detection, text summarization, virtual agents, and machine translation in computer vision.

Major players in the market as per the computer vision in healthcare market analysis are NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, Intel Corporation, Basler AG, AiCure, iCAD Inc, Xilinx Inc, Arterys, Comofi Medtech Pvt Ltd, SenseTime, Maxicareb Healthcare Corporation, Thunderpod Inc., and Alphabet.

The global computer vision in healthcare market segmentation is categorized by product into software, hardware, network, memory; by application into medical imaging and diagnostics, surgeries, clinical trials, patient management and research; by end-user into healthcare providers, diagnostic centers.

According to the computer vision in healthcare market overview, Europe was the largest region in the market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global computer vision in healthcare market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global healthcare computer vision market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

