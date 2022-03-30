TeamHealth hospital partners earn top recognition in global hospitals ranking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeamHealth, the country’s leading integrated physician practice, announced today that 37 of its hospital partners earned honors in Newsweek’s annual ranking of the world’s best hospitals for 2022. Nearly 10% of all U.S. facilities in Newsweek’s “World’s Best Hospitals 2022” partner with TeamHealth for clinical staffing and operational support for key hospital-based services. TeamHealth proudly partners with these world-class hospitals to deliver high-quality and life-saving patient care amid the global pandemic.

“Our front-line clinicians continue to provide world-class care for hospitals and healthcare institutions across the country as we face the unprecedented challenges and disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said TeamHealth CEO Leif Murphy. “Our entire team of doctors and clinicians is proud to partner with these leading health systems that put patients first and play a critical role in providing access to America’s underserved and vulnerable patient populations.”

The annual ranking is intended to provide patients and families with hospital reputation and performance data to inform their healthcare decisions while also acknowledging the facilities that work tirelessly to save lives and improve patient outcomes.

“We are proud to work shoulder to shoulder with our hospital partners,” added TeamHealth Chief Medical Officer and practicing emergency department physician Dr. Jody Crane. “The high performance of our hospital partners listed in this renowned industry ranking is a testament to a collaborative culture of excellence that empowers our clinicians and support teams to do their best work. Aligning with our health systems, placing the patient at the center of everything we do and building a culture of continuous improvement ensures our clinicians can do their best, life-saving work and our partners stay on top.”

TeamHealth partners with 37 of the 414 hospitals recognized across the country to provide a range of clinical services, including emergency medicine, intensive care, anesthesiology, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, OB/GYN hospitalist, and psychiatry.

About TeamHealth

At TeamHealth, our purpose is to perfect the practice of medicine, every day, in everything we do. We are proud to be the leading physician practice in the U.S., driven by our commitment to quality and safety and supported by our world-class operating team. To improve the experience of our physicians and advanced practice clinicians, we empower clinicians to act on what they believe is right, free clinicians from distractions so they can focus on patient care, invest in learning and development to promote growth in the clinical field and foster an environment where continuous improvement is a shared priority. Through our more than 15,000 affiliated healthcare professionals and advanced practice clinicians, TeamHealth offers emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesiology, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, obstetrics, acute behavioral health, post-acute care, post-acute behavioral health, ambulatory care, virtual care and medical call center solutions to more than 2,700 acute and post-acute facilities and physician groups nationwide. Join our team; we value and empower clinicians. Partner with us; we deliver on our promises. Learn more at www.teamhealth.com.

