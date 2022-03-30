DIVA LAUNCHES INAUGRAL BIPOC CREATOR FUND

Toronto, ONT, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the goal of expanding representation within the menstrual health and wellness realms, Diva International Inc. (Diva), creator of the Original DivaCup, is excited to announce its Creator Fund. The BIPOC Creator Fund is a program designed to amplify the expertise, creativity, and voices of Black, Indigenous, and Creators of Colour whose work focuses on wellness and menstrual equity. Diva is honoured to announce its selected winners for the inaugural 2022 BIPOC Creator Fund program.

This year’s winners are:

Zy Bryant (she/her), @zysaidso

Tasha the Amazon (she/her), @tashatheamazon

YASSA (they/she), @yassayassayassa

Dr. Stephanie Mitchell (she/her), @doctor_midwife

Judith Kasiama (she/her), @jujumil

Jodianne Beckford (she/her), @noiregirlsplant

Anna Balagtas (she/her), @pocketdoula

M.E.C. (she/her), @musingsofmec

Elisa Summiel (she/her), @illustratedmelanin

Clara/Clae Lu (they/them), @clarajlu.art

The program will award $25,000 to digital creators, meditation teachers, doulas, midwives, mental health advocates, artists, activists, and more, that are selected. The goal of the program is to support creators in marginalized communities where their voices and contributions are systemically silenced and underrepresented. By helping to amplify BIPOC creator voices, Diva hopes to highlight incredible talents that deserve attention. Diva will also profile each winner throughout the year on the brand’s channels to spotlight each voice and meaningful work in the wellness space.

The announcement of this program coincides with the company’s existing impact program that will highlight nine organizations that align with Diva’s four pillars - Access to Safe and Affordable Menstrual Care, Menstrual, Reproductive and Sexual Wellness health care, Gender Equity, Empowerment, and Liberation, and Environmental Stewardship – and be supported financially and with product throughout the company’s fiscal year.

For more information about the BIPOC Creator Fund, please visit: https://shopdiva.com/pages/bipoc-creator-fund to learn more.

The chosen recipients will be shared on Diva’s Instagram.

ABOUT DIVA

Established in 2002, Diva’s founders, mother-daughter team Francine Chambers and Carinne Chambers-Saini, have become disruptors in the menstrual care industry, passionately following their dream to create a sustainable menstrual cup, a healthy and effective alternative to disposables. Their hero product, DivaCup, is an easy-to-use, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternative to disposable tampons and pads, offering up to 12 hours of leak-free protection. Diva is also passionately committed to its social impact program. Its mission is to establish meaningful partnerships globally to address issues of accessibility, menstrual equity, and education. In the past year alone, Diva’s Impact program has donated over $700,000 in product and financial support worldwide. As Diva believes that menstruation should be a fact of life, not life-limiting, the company is passionately committed to breaking taboos surrounding menstruation worldwide. For more information, please visit divacup.com.



CEO and co-founder of Diva, maker of the DivaCup, Carinne Chambers-Saini and grantees are available for interview upon request.

Media Contact:

Canada:

Lisa Kruger, MiloPR

Lisa@wearemilo.com

Doan Nguyen, MiloPR

doan@wearemilo.com

US:

lisl.magboo@powerdigitalmarketinginc.com

Lisl Magboo, Power Digital Marketing