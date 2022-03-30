Lance Healy Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive Provider Pros to Know Winner

DALLAS, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HaulSuite, a leader in LTL optimization solutions, announces, that Lance Healy, VP of LTL Innovations, is named a Provider Pros to Know 2022 by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine. This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other executives looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. Lance was chosen for driving a vision and inspiring people to look beyond what is an obstacle today to what will be a solution tomorrow.



“When I look back at past Pros to Know winners, I see a lot of individuals who accomplished a lot of great achievements. But, this year’s winners are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional. This year’s winners are intuitive, adaptive and so super smart, and continue to push the envelope when it comes to everything supply chain-related,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “We received over 360 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It’s proof that today’s supply chain professionals are not only doing great things for the supply chain, but are also being supported by their teams, peers, and partners.”

“I feel really honored to be selected as a Provider Pros to Know,” said Lance Healy, VP of LTL Innovations, HaulSuite. “Many companies today are searching for trucking capacity, but one way to find it is to use technology to improve efficiencies within transportation operations. I like it when the light bulbs go off when working with customers when they understand how technology is going to change their operational performance, and improve their lives directly, with more time and greater profitability.”

Lance is responsible for bringing FreightIQ™ to the product suite at HaulSuite, a division of Optym and sister company to Axele. FreightIQ helps carriers proactively adjust rates to best reflect the needs of their operations. It combines API connectivity, dynamic pricing, and optimization technology to create more efficient operations for LTL carriers.

Go to www.SDCExec.com to view the full list of 2022 Pros to Know winners. The overall winner will be announced live at MODEX 2022 in Atlanta. Go to www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about upcoming Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About HaulSuite

Backed by decades of experience, research, and development, HaulSuite is focused on making the future of less-than-truckload operations more. By combining modern technology with cutting-edge optimization techniques, our solutions determine the best decisions for the complex challenges unique to today's transportation and logistics companies. HaulSuite was formed in 2020 by Optym, a 20-plus year industry-leading provider of optimization solutions for the transportation and logistics space. For more information about HaulSuite, visit www.haulsuite.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35824e96-8d07-4acf-99f9-2f0ece3a9632