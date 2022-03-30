VFuels and EMCO Engineering Sign MOU to Develop Water Treatment Facilities Across Africa

HOUSTON, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VFuels, LLC and EMCO Engineering Inc. announced today that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to build upon each other's strengths and capabilities to develop water treatment facilities and deploy controls and digital solutions across various sectors in Africa.

This MOU will initially focus on developing and/or improving water treatment systems in oil and gas infrastructure that will result in significant environmental benefits as well as improve the sustainable use of water resources.

This MOU will equally focus on bringing digitalization into O&G and water treatment systems, leading to increased efficiency and productivity.

VFuels' Global Business Development Manager, Cody Summerhays, noted that "VFuels' commitment to its shareholders and stakeholders can only be fulfilled by implementing rigorous environmental and sustainability measures in the projects we develop across Africa. This MOU serves to build on the existing business relationship that we have with EMCO and aims to increase our business services to our clients in Africa. We are certain that the talents shared between our respective companies will redefine the way O&G water treatment projects are developed."

Wael Shalhoub, EMCO's Managing Director, stated that his company's extensive experience in the water and wastewater treatment sector, coupled with its capabilities in optimizing process design to suit market needs, along with applying the latest automation and IoT solutions, can add significant cost-saving and environmental value. Mr. Shalhoub further stated, "Solidifying the relationship we have with VFuels will include introducing unique business models to the O&G sector in the water treatment space that aims to reduce initial CAPEX requirement; all of our projects will be implemented in a manner that complies with the pillars of sustainability."

About VFuels:

VFuels is a full-service oil and gas engineering, design, and fabrication firm that specializes in modular process equipment. VFuels' modular process equipment is manufactured in controlled conditions in Houston, Texas, fully assembled and tested prior to overseas or domestic shipment.

About EMCO:

EMCO is a water solutions provider serving the municipal, industrial and oil and gas market sectors for more than 45 years with an installation base spanning all continents. EMCO's in-house process design capabilities, as well as power and automation competencies, coupled with owning and operating its own manufacturing facilities, provide the ability to efficiently deploy optimized quality controlled integrated solutions followed by field services to ensure proper deployment and sustainability.

