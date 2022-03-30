Athira Pharma Highlights Strong Execution of Strategy and Positioning for the Future

BOTHELL, Wash., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today issued the following statement in response to the release from Richard Kayne:



Athira’s board and leadership team are focused on doing what is right for the company, our shareholders and patients. Athira’s highest priority is advancing fosgonimeton through clinical trials and securing regulatory approval for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, which impacts as many as 35 million people worldwide. Athira is executing well against that objective and delivering on our target milestones. We are poised to report top line results from the Phase 2 ACT-AD study in the second quarter, which we anticipate will validate the Phase 1b compelling P300 latency results and provide insight into the activity and safety of fosgonimeton. We are also making strong progress advancing our LIFT-AD and SHAPE clinical trials and pipeline.

The board of directors is confident Athira has the right strategy and the right team to lead the company through this pivotal chapter.

Consistent with our commitment to maintaining a board with the right mix of skills and experience, the board has added three independent directors in the last year – Dr. Michael Panzara, Barbara Kosacz and, at the suggestion of Mr. Kayne, Grant Pickering. We are committed to continuing to expand the deep industry, R&D and commercialization expertise on the board and leadership team as we advance our strategy. The skills that Messrs. Kayne and Bickerstaff would bring to the board are already well represented among our existing directors.

Members of our board have spoken with Mr. Kayne numerous times, and especially over the last several weeks. These conversations have focused on our desire to find a collaborative path forward that would allow us to devote our focus and resources to clinical trials and advancing fosgonimeton, which we believe is clearly in the best interests of Athira and our shareholders. Mr. Kayne has rejected our attempts to find common ground.

Mr. Kayne has pushed Athira to resume a formal relationship with his current business partner and the company’s former CEO, Dr. Leen Kawas, who resigned as an executive and stepped down from the board in October 2021. This occurred after an investigation led by an independent board committee found that she altered images in her 2011 doctoral dissertation and in at least four research papers that she co-authored while a graduate student at Washington State University. The board believes that ending Dr. Kawas’s relationship with Athira was and remains in the best interests of Athira and our shareholders.

The company filed its preliminary proxy statement with the SEC on March 25, 2022. The filing can be accessed on the investor relations section of Athira’s website at https://investors.athira.com/financial-information/sec-filings.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira Pharma Inc., headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, fosgonimeton, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

