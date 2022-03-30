Ducks Unlimited Canada elects Grant Devine to board of directors

Oak Hammock Marsh, Manitoba, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC), the country’s leading wetland conservation organization, has elected Grant Devine of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan to its board of directors. Devine will serve in this volunteer role to support DUC’s work to conserve wetlands and deliver large, landscape-level impact that advances sustainability, biodiversity and climate resiliency across Canada.

Devine is well known as an economist, professor and politician who served as the premier of Saskatchewan from 1982 to 1991. Under his guidance, SaskPower cooperated with DUC to provide water pumps on Diefenbaker Lake to support wildlife and wetland projects along Thunder Creek and Pelican Lake. His passion for conservation is deeply rooted in his lifelong experiences as a farmer. Devine has been a longtime supporter of DUC, having collaborated with the organization to implement conservation programs on his property.

“We are pleased to have someone of Mr. Devine’s stature join our board and we look forward to the many ways that he will help advance our conservation mission,” says David Blom, chairman of DUC. “Saskatchewan continues to be one of our highest-priority areas, and Grant’s love and knowledge of these prairie landscapes will be instrumental in our ability to develop conservation partnerships and to deliver important habitat programs.”

Devine is a champion of agricultural research and innovation who possesses a solid understanding of the needs of a working landscape and the ways in which effective environmental conservation and a sustainable, profitable agricultural industry can unite to shape the future. He has been inducted into the Saskatchewan Agricultural Hall of Fame as well as the Canadian Agriculture Hall of Fame, was made a fellow in the Agricultural Institute of Canada and has received the Saskatchewan Order of Merit.

Devine joins the collection of professionals and philanthropists from across Canada and the United States who sit on DUC’s national board and are tasked with approving the values, mission and vision, as well as the broad long-term objectives of the organization.

Established in 1938, DUC is one of the largest and longest-standing conservation organizations in the country. To date, it has conserved 6.6 million acres of wetlands and other natural areas across Canada. These habitats provide valuable environmental benefits to society by mitigating floods and droughts, filtering pollutants from water, storing carbon and supporting wildlife.



