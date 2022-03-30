Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: Aymeric de Beauvillé succeeds Georges Graux as member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of MBWS

French English

PRESS RELEASE

Charenton-le-Pont, 30 March 2022

Aymeric de Beauvillé succeeds Georges Graux as member of the Board

of Directors and Chairman of MBWS

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS – the “Company”) announces that its Board of Directors, meeting on March 30th, acknowledged the decision of Mr Georges Graux to retire and resign from his duties as Chairman and member of the Board of Directors of MBWS, as of today.

Following the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors decided today to coopt Mr Aymeric de Beauvillé as a director to replace Mr Georges Graux for the remaining period of the latter’s mandate (i.e. until the end of the ordinary general meeting which will be held in 2025 to present the financial statements for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2024).

Mr Aymeric de Beauvillé’s nomination will be subject to ratification by the Company's shareholders at the next general meeting.

The directors also unanimously approved the appointment of Mr Aymeric de Beauvillé as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr Aymeric de Beauvillé has extensive experience in senior management positions in leading companies, first with the Martini Group, then with Compagnie Française des Grands Vins, the leading operator in France in the sparkling wine sector, for which he was Chief Executive Officer for 17 years after holding several operational positions. Mr. Aymeric de Beauvillé was also President of the FFVA (Fédération Française des Vins d'Apéritif), the industry body which represents aromatic wines, the major port brands and sparkling wines.

This appointment by the Board of Directors is a choice of a profile with recognised qualifications in areas of great importance to the Company, while maintaining the current diversity of expertise among its members.

The Board of Directors expresses its gratitude to Mr Georges Graux for his deep commitment to Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits.

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a Group of wines and spirits based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting its origins.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' commitment is to offer its customers brands of confidence, daring and full of flavours and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext PEA-PME

150 index.

Investor Relations & Shareholders

Groupe MBWS

Emilie Drexler

emilie.drexler@mbws.com

Tél : +33 1 43 91 62 21 Media

Image Sept

Claire Doligez - Laurence Maury

cdoligez@image7.fr – lmaury@image7.fr

Tél : +33 1 53 70 74 70

Attachment