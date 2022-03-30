Notice for Annual General Meeting 2022

Company Announcement no. 109 – 2022

Copenhagen, March 30th, 2022

Notice to convene Annual General Meeting 2022

To the shareholders of GreenMobility A/S

The Board of Directors hereby convene the Annual General Meeting of GreenMobility A/S, CVR no. 35521585 (the “Company”) to be held on:

Thursday, April 21 at 14:00 (CEST)

at Gorrissen Federspiel on Axeltorv 2, DK-1609 Copenhagen V.

Agenda

1. The Board of Directors’ election of the chair of the meeting

2. The Board of Directors’ report on the Company’s activities in the past financial year

3. Presentation and adoption of the Annual Report 2021

4. Allocation of profit or loss according to the adopted Annual Report 2021

5. Resolution to grant discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management

6. Presentation and advisory vote on the Company’s remuneration report 2021

7. Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors for the current financial year

8. Election of members to the Board of Directors

9. Election of auditor

10. Authorization to acquire treasury shares

11. Any proposals from the Board of Directors and shareholders

11.1 Approval of revised Remuneration Policy

11.2 Proposal to amend Article 3.1 of the Articles of Association regarding extension of authorization to increase the share capital with pre-emptive rights at a price at or below market price

11.3 Proposal to amend Article 3.2 of the Articles of Association regarding extension of authorization to increase the share capital without pre-emptive rights at market price

11.4 Proposal to amend Article 4.1 of the Articles of Association regarding increase of authorization to issue warrants

12. Any other business

For complete proposals and appendixes releated to the agenda as well as full details on access and participation possibilities, please see attached documents or GreenMobility investor site: https://www.greenmobility.com/investors/governance/annual-general-meeting/

Obtaining admission card

Shareholders, who are entitled to attend the Annual General Meeting and wish to attend the Annual General Meeting must order an admission card no later than on Friday, 15 April 2021 at 23:59 (CEST). See the attached documents or more details, or view all at https://www.greenmobility.com/investors/governance/annual-general-meeting/

Webcast

Shareholders can watch the live webcast via Microsoft Teams. If a shareholder wishes to watch the Annual General Meeting electronically, the shareholder must submit a written request to by email to ir@greenmobility.com no later than Friday, 15 April at 23:59 (CEST).

Copenhagen the 30 March 2022

GreenMobility A/S

The Board of Directors

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, Group CFO, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

