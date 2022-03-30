ALKEME Acquires Snapp & Associates Insurance Services

LADERA RANCH, Calif., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALKEME, one of the nation's top retail insurance platforms, announced the acquisition of Snapp & Associates Insurance Services. Founded in 1947, Snapp & Associates was recently recognized as the top independent brokerage firm in San Diego, California.

Snapp & Associates serves a broad base of industries and is well-known for its specialty focus in risk management, insurance planning and employment benefits services in the hospitality, entertainment, construction, and real estate industries.

"Snapp & Associates is the gold standard in San Diego and shares the commitment to excellence and growth that complements ALKEME in every way," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "We welcome Snapp & Associates to the ALKEME family and couldn't be more excited for what the future holds for all of us."

"For over 70 years we have been serving the insurance needs of San Diego with professionalism, experience and knowledge," said John Toon, President of Snapp & Associates. "By partnering with ALKEME, we can maintain that local San Diego presence and now have the ability to expand upon the products and services we can offer to our clients."

ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top-100 privately held insurance agencies in the US. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME's proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, CA, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk and Wealth Management. For more information, please visit: alkemeins.com.

