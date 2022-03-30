CareSource Appoints New Leaders to Board of Directors

DAYTON, Ohio, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, announced today the appointment of Linda A. Willett and Anthony L. (Andy) Winns to the CareSource Board of Directors with terms beginning April 1, 2022.

With almost 30 years of experience in the health care insurance, pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer products sectors of business, Willett focuses on both business transformation and legal compliance. Most recently, Willett was Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary for Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield in New Jersey where she worked with the executive leadership to set strategy and drive business outcomes including transforming businesses to prosper in the face of health care and tax reform.

“With her expertise in value-based care, corporate transformation, compliance and risk best practices, Linda will be an asset to the board as CareSource continues to aggressively pursue growth opportunities in new and current markets,” said Anthony J. Principi, Chairman of the CareSource Board of Directors. “Her industry experience, as well as her business and legal background, will bring a valuable perspective as we set the strategic direction for the organization.”

Before serving on the CareSource Board of Directors, Winns led business development and coordinated the corporate strategy for Lockheed Martin international programs throughout Africa and Latin America. Winns served 32 years in the United States Navy where he rose to the rank of Vice Admiral before retiring in 2011. He also served as commanding officer of several major commands, including the Pacific Patrol/Reconnaissance task force, the USS Essex, an amphibious assault carrier, and a naval aircraft squadron.

“As a veteran, Andy’s military experience is a tremendous asset for the CareSource organization. His leadership and calm demeanor in the face of pressure will make a lasting difference in the health care space,” said Principi.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, multi-state health plan recognized as a national leader in managed care. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans and offers a lifetime of access to care through health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible programs. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves 2 million members in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. CareSource is also a partner in CareSource PASSE, which serves Arkansans with complex behavioral health and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and is transforming health care with industry-leading programs that improve the health and well-being of our members.

