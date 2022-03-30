Associa Nevada South Team Member Recognized At Commuity Associations Institute Gala

Las Vegas, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Nevada South team member, June Heydarian, was recently named On-site Manager of the Year at the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Nevada chapter’s annual gala and awards event.

CAI Nevada’s annual awards gala honors local Homeowners Association (HOA) board members, CAI-Nevada chapter volunteers, association managers, and management companies who exhibit high standards of excellence within the homeowner association industry.

Ms. Heydarian has served the Nevada community association industry for 23 years. As a supervising community association manager, she is passionate about providing resources and education to community managers and executive board members. Ms. Heydarian currently serves as chair of the CAI Southern Nevada education committee and is a former vice president of the Nevada Association of Community Managers. She is also a CAI Nevada Educated Business Partner (NVEBP), CAI Nevada Dedicated Community Association Leader (DCAL), and a Nevada Real Estate Division (NRED) approved lecturer who has authored and coauthored 19 education classes. Previously, Ms. Heydarian was named CAI Nevada’s 2019 Business Partner of the Year and received the CAI Nevada 2020 President’s Award.

“June is an exceptional leader both on our team at Associa Nevada South, and in the Nevada community management space,” stated Tiffany Dessaints, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Nevada South president. “Her recognition from CAI Nevada speaks to her passion for our industry and the clients we serve every day. Her service to the residents of Veer Towers, a premiere Associa Nevada South client community, is outstanding, and we look forward to celebrating this accomplishment with her.”

