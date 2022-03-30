Fluxys Belgium: Regulated information - 2021 results

English French Dutch

30 March 2022 6:30 p.m. - Regulated information: overview of the 2021 annual results

Consolidated turnover increases to €573.2 million (2020: €560.6 million) and consolidated net income increases to €75.5 million (2020: €73.2 million)

Fluxys Belgium supports those impacted by the floods

Ready for the network of the future: ambition to have the first hydrogen and/or CO 2 infrastructure ready for use in 2026

On track to halve our greenhouse gas emissions by 2025

Proposal to the Annual General Meeting on 10 May 2022: gross dividend of €1.38 per share (2020: €1.37 per share)

of €1.38 per share (2020: €1.37 per share) Transmission : our network as a hub for Germany and the Netherlands

: our network as a hub for Germany and the Netherlands LNG terminalling More shipping traffic as well as loading operations for LNG trailers Bio-LNG available Additional regasifiers with seawater and extra truck loading stations under construction

Storage: tariff reduction and new innovative range of services

